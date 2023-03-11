‘Skills bootcamps’ plan to help encourage over-50s back to work

older person working

“Skills bootcamps” will be rolled out across the country to get over-50s back to work, under Government plans.

It is one of a series of measures due to be unveiled by the Chancellor in the Budget this week aimed at tempting early retirees back into the workplace.

The bootcamps, which are run by the Government in partnership with local employers, will help older workers gain new skills.

The courses, which will take place both online and in-person, will be promoted through job centres and through a major expansion of the “mid-life MOT” scheme.

Over-50s will be particularly encouraged to take courses that qualify them to work in the construction and technology industries - areas where there is already a shortage in the labour market.

Jeremy Hunt told The Telegraph: “While employment rates are at near record highs, we still have eight million people outside the jobs market.

“This is a lost opportunity for millions to improve their lives, and for our businesses to plug their skills gaps.

“Rather than just relying on labour from abroad, I want to ensure businesses have the skilled, domestic workforce they need to grow.”

‘Back to work Budget’

The Resolution Foundation think tank recently said that while three-quarters of the rise in economic inactivity - up by 830,000 between 2019 and 2022 - was concentrated among those aged 50 and over, efforts to get pandemic retirees to “unretire” were unlikely to be successful.

Tackling economic inactivity is a key component of Mr Hunt’s plans, as employment numbers have languished far below their pre-pandemic levels, harming the UK’s already-struggling economy.

As part of what he is billing his “back to work Budget”, Mr Hunt will on Wednesday announce the axing of the system used to assess eligibility for sickness benefits.

The biggest reform to the welfare system in a decade will mean claimants can continue to receive the payments after they return to employment, according to the Treasury.

The change will allow them to move into work without fear of being reassessed and losing their benefits.

The process is expected to be replaced with one that asks claimants to demonstrate what job they might be able to take, prompting disability equality charity Scope to warn that “disabled people shouldn't be forced into unsuitable work”.

Mr Hunt will detail an overhaul of the Universal Credit system aimed at encouraging claimants to move into work or increase their hours.

Increase in minimum earnings threshold

The Chancellor has faced pressure to act on childcare after it was shown to be among the most expensive in the world.

He will announce a rise in the maximum universal credit childcare allowance - which has been frozen at £ 646 a month per child for years - by several hundred pounds, the Treasury said, without providing the exact amount.

The Government will also start paying parents on universal credit childcare support upfront, rather than in arrears. That will help those struggling to take on a job or getting into debt under the current system due to the sky-high upfront costs.

Other measures include a ramping-up of sanctions for claimants who do not look for or take up employment.

There will also be an increase in the minimum earnings threshold needed to avoid regular meetings with a work coach from the equivalent of 15 to 18 hours a week. The partner of a working person will also now be required to look for a job.

