SkillsUSA Regional Championship coming to Smithville Feb. 16

SMITHVILLE – There is a solution to the current and future demand for a skilled workforce. Jobs are available right here in Ohio; they are waiting for people with the right skills.

Those people are graduating from career and technical education (CTE) programs. The future workforce of Ohio will be on display at the SkillsUSA Ohio North Central Regional Championship competitions to be held at the Wayne County Schools Career Center in Smithville on Friday, Feb. 16.

Career and technical education students from schools across the region will compete in contests demonstrating their skills in career areas including manufacturing, transportation, construction, hospitality and human services.

The SkillsUSA North Central Region includes Ashland, Cuyahoga, Holmes, Lorain, Medina, Summit and Wayne counties.

“These students are demonstrating more than just their skills; they are proving that our workforce is prepared to lead the way in every technical area our country needs to maintain a strong global economic presence,” said Warren Caskey, SkillsUSA Co-Advisor for WCSCC, in a news release. “CTE is learning that works for America, and we are very proud of this talented group of students who are true champions dedicated to excellence in their trades.”

The SkillsUSA Ohio North Central Regional Championship will be held at the Wayne County Schools Career Center in Smithville on Feb. 16. Career Center winners in 2023 were Keirsten Skelly, left, Carissa Brinker, Danielle Densmore and Nathan Miller.

During the competition, students will work against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, automotive service, medical assisting, and culinary arts. All contests are run with the help of industry experts, trade associations and labor organizations, and test competencies are set by professional industry standards.

The winners will go on to compete in the Ohio SkillsUSA State Championships in April in Columbus.

