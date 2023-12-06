Skimming device found at Chelsea Market Basket, police say

Police are warning the public after a credit card skimming device was allegedly found at a Chelsea supermarket on Tuesday.

Investigators say the fraudulent credit card reading device was placed on a register at the Market Basket on Everett Avenue.

Customers who shopped at the store Tuesday are asked to check their banking activity to see if anything is amiss.

Chelsea Police say they have the device and are working with Market Basket and other regional partners to see if the device is related to other incidents.

They also provided the following tips to avoid being “skimmed”:

Do a quick scan. Before using any machine, take a look to make sure it hasn’t been tampered with.

Check the keypad. If the numbers are hard to press or feel thick, it might have a false keypad installed and you should move on to the next machine.

Block your PIN. When entering your PIN, cover the keypad with your other hand in case a camera is recording your number.

If something looks suspicious, report it to store management.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW