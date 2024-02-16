Skimming device found at Linda Walmart, sheriff's department says

Michaela Harris, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Feb. 15—A store employee at the Walmart in Linda reportedly found a credit card skimming device attached to a self checkout stand on Wednesday, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department said.

The employee contacted authorities at approximately 11:30 p.m. The responding deputy is currently investigating the incident, including a review of all relative surveillance and any witness statements.