Skimming device found at Linda Walmart, sheriff's department says
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Feb. 15—A store employee at the Walmart in Linda reportedly found a credit card skimming device attached to a self checkout stand on Wednesday, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department said.
The employee contacted authorities at approximately 11:30 p.m. The responding deputy is currently investigating the incident, including a review of all relative surveillance and any witness statements.