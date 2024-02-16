Skimming device found in Yuba County spawns fraud investigation

(FOX40.COM) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating an incident that involves a skimming device being attached to a checkout terminal at a Walmart within the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Walmart employee contacted the agency after noticing the skimming device on a point-of-sale terminal in the self-checkout aisle around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Walmart where this incident occurred is located in Linda, officials said.

In a press release, officials said that the incident is under investigation, which will include a review of all relative surveillance video and any witness statements.

“It is important to monitor your bank account transactions for potential fraud and if found,

immediately report it to your local authorities,” the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information or who feels like they have been a victim of this fraud investigation is encouraged to contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at (530)-749-7777.

