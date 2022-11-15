Skin-to-skin 'kangaroo' care boosts premature babies' chances - WHO

Jennifer Rigby
·2 min read

By Jennifer Rigby

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Babies born too early or too small should be kept in "skin-to-skin" contact with a caregiver rather than being put in an incubator straight after birth to improve their chances of survival, the World Health Organization said.

The new guidelines around "kangaroo mother care" mark a significant shift from current protocols for premature babies and the U.N. health agency's earlier advice. The guidelines are also particularly pertinent for births in areas with poor access to technology and reliable electricity, the WHO said.

"These guidelines show that improving outcomes for these tiny babies is not always about providing the most high-tech solutions," said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The guidelines apply to all infants born before 37 weeks of pregnancy or under 2.5kg (5.5 pounds) in weight, except for babies that need breathing support, mechanical ventilation or are in shock.

Kangaroo care involves wrapping premature or tiny newborns in a sling worn by a caregiver, usually the mother, instead of separating them from their parents straight after birth to provide care.

Babies born early often lack body fat and can have problems regulating their temperature or breathing. Previously, recommendations called for their condition to be stabilized in an incubator or warmer straight after birth, which the WHO says typically took around 3-7 days.

But new research has shown that starting kangaroo care and encouraging breastfeeding immediately, rather than after the babies are stable, could save up to 150,000 lives a year.

WHO said the change required a rethink of how tiny babies are cared for, including more support for families to remain with their infants. Skin-to-skin care as soon as possible is already the gold standard for healthy babies born at term.

Globally, 15 million babies a year, or 1 in 10, are born prematurely, and 20 million have a low birth weight. Prematurity is the leading cause of death for children under 5. (Reporting by Jennifer Rigby; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Recommended Stories

  • Kangaroos munch on peanut butter snacks

    What's more adorable than these kangaroos at the San Antonio Zoo? Kangaroos munching on their favorite snacks.

  • Oklahoma State's Brian Stark announces transfer destination: Texas

    Oklahoma State senior Brian Stark announced on Monday afternoon that he has decided to transfer to Texas.

  • G-20 Latest: Scholz Sees Consensus Emerging on War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there’s growing consensus among the Group of 20 leaders that Russia’s war against Ukraine cannot be accepted and that everything must be done to counteract its impact on global food security and rising energy prices. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitco

  • Team Asset Rankings: Which franchises have the most valuable pieces?

    The HoopsHype staff regularly votes on player trade value rankings for the Top 100 players. Most recently, we released the 4th edition of our trade value rankings. From doing this exercise, we thought about ways we can do something similar for ...

  • Bahamas financial regulators appoint liquidators for FTX unit

    The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said it had won court approval and appointed two members from PwC to oversee FTX Digital Markets Ltd, a subsidiary of FTX licensed in the country. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, one of the highest profile crypto blowups, after traders rushed to withdraw $6 billion from the platform in just 72 hours and rival exchange Binance abandoned a proposed rescue deal. "Given the magnitude, urgency, and international implications of the unfolding events with regard to FTX, the Commission recognized that it had to, and moved swiftly... to further protect the interests of clients, creditors, and other stakeholders globally," the regulator said in a statement.

  • How to manage subscription overload

    That is what the Chicago estate planning attorney asked when he kept getting email notifications about subscription renewals. For a few apps, some magazines, wine sites and software charges, "I was spending something like $150 a month on subscriptions," he said. That prompted Whitty to create the mother of all spreadsheets, tracking every single subscription.

  • Croatia World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

    Real Madrid midfielder Luke Modric will play in his fourth World Cup this summer, as he was included in the Croatia squad alongside Chelsea's Ivan Perisic and Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic.

  • Climbers, Don’t Stop Talking About Your Eating Disorders

    Our community has come a long way towards educating climbers about the dangers of disordered eating. But mere progress isn't enough.

  • Labcorp chooses Oracle Cerner technology to help manage Ascension hospital labs in 10 states

    Oracle Cerner and Labcorp have partnered to manage hospital laboratories in 10 states, including Kansas.

  • Ronaldo says Man United owners 'don't care' about club

    Cristiano Ronaldo say Manchester United's owners the Glazer family "don't care" about how successful the Premier League giants are on the pitch in another salvo against the club.

  • The Latest | UN Climate Summit

    The ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the U.N. told ministers Tuesday that the island nation won’t leave the summit without a fund for climate-related loss and damage caused in large part by industrialized nations to developing ones. “As we see the inaction of many developed countries the potential to stall talks and land a devastating blow for us as small island developing states is looming,” Conrod Hunte said in an address.

  • Bruno Fernandes brushes off Cristiano Ronaldo with cold handshake

    A video has emerged of Bruno Fernandes apparently giving his Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo a frosty reception as the Portugal squad met up for the World Cup on Monday.

  • Kenyan security guard expelled by Qatar torn about watching World Cup

    Malcolm Bidali, a Kenyan security guard expelled from Qatar after complaining about working conditions, is feeling conflicted about watching the World Cup that starts this week.

  • "Manspreading" On Flight Prompts Passenger To Share Photo On Reddit

    One woman shared a photo online of a male passenger encroaching on what little space she had on an airplane.

  • "Drink One Cup And You'll Be Out": The Internet Is Swearing By This Hack To Fall Asleep Faster, So I Got An Expert's Opinion

    "Since the day I tried it, I haven’t gone without it!"View Entire Post ›

  • Australia recommends against fifth vaccine dose as fresh Covid wave builds

    Australian health authorities have recommended against getting a fifth COVID-19 vaccine shot, even as they urged those eligible to sign up for their remaining booster doses as the country's latest COVID wave grows rapidly. Average daily cases had been 47% higher last week than the week before, said Health Minister Mark Butler at a press conference on Tuesday, announcing new vaccination recommendations. Butler said the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisations (ATAGI) had recommended against a fifth dose, or third booster, after evidence from Singapore's recent wave showed that severe illness and death were rare among the vaccinated and that a fifth shot had minimal impact on virus transmission.

  • Pot Smoking Baby Boomers Are On The Rise, Why Are Scientists So Happy For Them? Hint: Benefits For The Aging Brain

    As cannabis users get older and/or as weed consumption among seniors becomes more common (it has quadrupled in the past seven years!) a group of scientists honed in on this large demographic of pot-smoking baby boomers..and guess what? Their results suggest that the use of whole-plant cannabis does not have a negative impact on cognition. In fact, the opposite is true. The study, done at the University of Colorado Boulder, examined the effects of cannabis use in adults aged 60 to 88 with no hist

  • See Inside Heather Rae El Moussa's Winter Wonderland Baby Shower for Son on the Way

    Heather Rae El Moussa was joined by family and friends to celebrate her son, due in early 2023, during a festive baby shower over the weekend

  • RSV, COVID-19 or the flu? A pediatrician breaks down the symptoms amid sharp rise in cases

    Is It RSV, COVID-19 or the flu?

  • Nick Jonas On 4 Symptoms That Led to Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis

    On World Diabetes Day, Nick Jonas is sharing the four symptoms he noticed before being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in his teens an effort to raise awareness.