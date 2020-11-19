New Skincare Concept Hugh & Grace Introduces Nation's First Self-Care Brand Committed to Addressing Hormone Disruption Through Innovative Products & Education

·4 min read

Preeminent Skincare Retailer Revolutionizes Personal Care to Address Hormone Disruption

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redefining the way consumers interact with and understand chemical exposure after identifying a gap in the market for a high-performing skincare line free from hormone-disrupting chemicals, trailblazing skincare brand Hugh & Grace today announces its official debut. Revolutionizing the personal care paradigm, Hugh & Grace delivers a range of products sans chemicals, found in both natural and synthetic ingredients, that disrupt and interfere with hormone signaling. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Sara and Ben Jensen, the brand's inception comes after a 14-year struggle with unexplained infertility, leading to the discovery that hormone disruptors found in most personal care items - including those labeled "clean" and "non-toxic" - are linked to infertility and many other serious diseases.

"As a result of our journey and extensive research with renowned doctors, we knew we needed to create a solution through awareness, education and products, and we're thrilled to present our first-of-its-kind skincare concept to widely address the truth about hormone disruptors," said Hugh & Grace co-founder and co-CEO Sara Jensen. "Driven by our products, activated through knowledge and carried forward with grace, our mission is to reduce chemical exposure and inspire and equip people to live cleaner, healthier lives with high-performing, luxurious ingredients to help promote skin immunity, resiliency and beauty, naturally," adds Hugh & Grace co-founder and co-CEO Ben Jensen.

Hugh & Grace's launch collection centers around detoxification, repair and protection, with each item thoughtfully designed to work synergistically for a holistic skincare regimen. Gender-neutral and safe for all ages, as well as pregnant and nursing mothers, products range in price from $15 to $95; also available as a series of sets ranging in price from $42 to $220.

Developed in partnership with expert formulators boasting more than 400 years of green chemistry experience on their team, each plant-based product is free of hormone disruptors, toxins, fillers, silicone, synthetic colors, artificial/synthetic fragrances, sulfates, phthalates and parabens.

Hugh & Grace Launch Collection

  • Restoring Face Serum ($95) -Lightweight, synthetic-fragrance and wax-free, this miracle blend helps brighten and give skin a youthful glow.

  • Renewing Night Serum ($90) - Delivering immediate hydration, moisture, smoothness and clarity for a luminous and radiant complexion, the night serum works in tandem with the body's natural regeneration at night.

  • Protecting Body Oil ($60) - Softening, soothing and hydrating, the body oil also helps to protect and strengthen skin, creating a natural barrier between the skin and the elements.

  • Purifying Cleansing Bar ($15) - Formulated to deeply cleanse, detox, buff away impurities and rebalance skin, the cleansing bar offers a blend of powerful adaptogen extracts.

In furthering its commitment to educational accessibility in the space, Hugh & Grace features a medical advisory board comprised of thought leaders and world-renowned doctors. The brand also launched with a peer-to-peer and direct-to-consumer format with the intent of cultivating a community that brings people together through awareness and a shared mission.

After Sara and Ben opened up about their journey, both of their respective sisters offered to be gestational surrogates, culminating in the birth of the couple's children and company namesakes Hugh and Grace.

"Inspired by the gift of our children, we created this company not just to be about products, but also knowledge sharing and hope. Hugh means heart, mind and spirit. Grace means goodness, generosity and love. Together they represent the soul of Hugh & Grace, the company, and Hugh & Grace, the Collective," said Sara.

Additional items will be added to the collection in the coming months. All products retail directly via hughandgrace.com, where customers may also access educational materials.

About Hugh & Grace

Hugh & Grace is a first-of-its-kind, innovative skincare brand that addresses hormone disruption. Its products are thoughtfully designed, free from hormone-disrupting chemicals, and are formulated with high-performing, luxurious ingredients to help promote skin immunity, resiliency and beauty, naturally. Hugh & Grace was founded by Sara and Ben Jensen, whose diagnosis with unexplained infertility and the ensuing 14-year struggle to find answers led them to discover hormone disruptors found in most personal care products can cause infertility and many other serious diseases. Led by a wide community and peer-to-peer sales model, Hugh & Grace believes that unique personal connections and sharing of experiences can foster learning and growth. Hugh & Grace launched direct-to-consumer in October 2020 with a debut of four daily-use products. For more information, visit hughandgrace.com and on Instagram at @hughandgrace.

MEDIA CONTACT
The Abercrombie Agency | Jessica Abercrombie | jessica@abercrombieagency.com | 602.732.0248

Related Images

hugh-grace-launch-collection.jpg
Hugh & Grace Launch Collection

hugh-grace-family-portrait.jpg
Hugh & Grace Family Portrait

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-skincare-concept-hugh--grace-introduces-nations-first-self-care-brand-committed-to-addressing-hormone-disruption-through-innovative-products--education-301177463.html

SOURCE Hugh & Grace

Latest Stories

  • Biden says the Trump White House won't give him COVID stockpile information. Here it is.

    President-elect Joe Biden blasted the Trump administration Wednesday for refusing to share information needed to help his incoming team battle the coronavirus pandemic, including information on supplies in the national stockpile.

  • Sources say outgoing Democratic Rep. Max Rose is mulling run for NYC mayor

    After losing his House seat, Staten Island congressman Max Rose has begun laying the groundwork for a potential mayoral campaign in New York City.

  • Anti-Trump Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appeals to 'exhausted majority' as he teases presidential bid

    Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, has a simple message: There is another way. Arguing before the Ronald Reagan Institute that this is a nation of “civility and pragmatism,” he observed that “most of us are sick and tired of all the drama.”

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Iraq-Saudi Arabia border crossing opens for trade, first time since 1990

    AL-NUKHAIB, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq and Saudi Arabia opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades, the Iraqi border ports commission said on Wednesday. Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait. Iraqi and Saudi officials including the Saudi ambassador to Iraq toured the site on Wednesday.

  • Biden says GSA refusal to share information on coronavirus could hurt his administration’s effort to fight it

    While speaking virtually to frontline workers on Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden said that the Government Services Administration's lack of cooperation around the presidential transition could put his team's effort to fight the pandemic behind by “weeks or months.”

  • Taiwan refuses to renew pro-China news channel's license

    Taiwan’s government refused to renew the broadcast license of a leading pro-China cable news channel on Wednesday, prompting complaints of political interference. The National Communications Commission cited repeated violations of rules on accurate reporting in saying it had rejected CTiTV’s application to renew its license. The channel is owned by the Want Want China Times media group, which also publishes one of Taiwan’s main newspapers and has long been associated with a Beijing-friendly political view, partly attributed to its extensive business interests in China.

  • Biden aides cite 9/11 report on the danger of Trump stalling transition

    President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team has intensified its criticism of President Trump’s refusal to engage in the orderly transfer of power, citing the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks as an example of what happens when an incoming administration does not receive full cooperation from the outgoing one.

  • Oil companies tighten Nigeria security as protests, job losses stoke tension

    Oil companies have asked security services to tighten surveillance as violent anti-police brutality protests and the expected sacking of hundreds of workers worsen desperation in the region, industry sources told Reuters. Already unemployment is above 40% in Nigeria's energy regions and observers say further job losses could aggravate problems of pipeline tapping, illegal oil refining and pirate attacks. "It's going to increase the desperation in the region, which leads to criminality," said Ken Henshaw, executive director at Port Harcourt-based NGO We The People.

  • Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns

    A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a teenager outside a mall in February, is expected to receive about $130,000 for resigning from the force. The Wauwatosa Common Council approved a separation agreement with Joseph Mensah on Tuesday night, effective Nov. 30. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has ruled all three shootings by Mensah were justified self-defense.

  • Trump's decision to pull troops from Afghanistan could put Biden in 'a strategic corner'

    While the drawdown of U.S. troops in Afghanistan that the Trump administration announced Tuesday gives President-elect Joe Biden something close to what he advocated for as vice president, it may paint him into a corner as an incoming president, military experts say.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • French children could get ID numbers to keep them from 'the clutches of Islamists'

    Each child in France will be given an ID number to ensure they are attending school and not in “the clutches of Islamists” under a proposed French law on preventing radicalisation in the wake of a string of attacks. In September, President Emmanuel Macron had already set out plans to tackle what he called the "Islamist separatism" in poor French neighbourhoods, citing claims of children from ultraconservative Muslim families being taken out of school, and sporting and cultural associations being used to indoctrinate youth. "We must save our children from the clutches of the Islamists," interior minister Gérald Darmanin told Le Figaro newspaper on Wednesday. The legislation would ban homeschooling from the age of three bar very limited cases. The draft bill, which was completed after an Islamist beheaded teacher Samuel Paty outside Paris last month, would also make it a crime to intimidate public servants on religious grounds. Another clause cracks down on online hate speech by enabling judges to hold fasttrack trials of terror suspects.

  • Canada border officer says did not take direction from FBI in interrogation of Huawei CFO

    A Canadian border official testified in an extradition hearing for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on Tuesday that he did not take direction from the U.S. FBI when he took part in Meng's interrogation prior to her arrest in 2018. Meng's legal team has argued that U.S. and Canadian authorities illegally coordinated ahead of her arrest at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States, invalidating her extradition. The testimony of Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer Sanjit Dhillon on Tuesday was part of a witness cross examination in the hearing in British Columbia Supreme Court.

  • US shows off its star-studded Expo 2020 pavillion in Dubai

    Two fog machines swirled smoke around the replica, trying to lend the impression it just landed at the still under-construction Expo site in Dubai's southern desert. Dubai's Expo 2020, or world's fair, represents a $7 billion bet by this sheikhdom in the United Arab Emirates that the event will boost tourism and business interest. The pandemic forced organizers to delay the start of the event by a year to Oct. 1, 2021 — putting even more pressure on the expo to turn around Dubai's economy, which had been struggled even before the virus.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Even with a green card, an immigrant could be denied U.S. citizenship for these reasons

    Less than a week after the announcement of a revised U.S. naturalization test that critics said is harder to pass, the Trump administration updated on Wednesday a policy that could make immigrants who already have lawful permanent resident (LPR) status ineligible for citizenship.

  • France becomes first European country to top 2 million COVID-19 cases: Reuters tally

    France is fourth in the number of infections reported, with 2,036,755, behind the United States, India and Brazil. Europe has reported nearly 14.5 million COVID-19 cases so far, making it the worst-affected region in the world and accounting for more than 26% of all infections so far, according to the tally.

  • China calls for action from Australia amid worsening ties

    China on Wednesday called on Australia to take action to stem worsening relations between the two countries, in the latest indication that Beijing will offer few if any compromises to resolve their disputes. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comments came the same day that China’s embassy in Canberra delivered a list of 14 areas of disagreement between the sides in which China expects Australia to change direction, Australian media reported. Zhao made it clear China holds Australia responsible for the deterioration in ties, saying that “whoever started the trouble should end it.”