Skinny man missing ‘a few teeth’ sought in ‘brutal’ Charlotte sex assault, police say

Police are looking for a skinny man who’s potentially missing a few teeth in connection with the “brutal” sexual assault of a woman late Friday and early Saturday northwest of uptown, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Sgt. Alli Rooks said.

The victim was walking from Tuckaseegee Road and Glenwood Drive when a stranger approached her near the 3800 block of Glenwood Drive, Rooks said in a CMPD video interview on Twitter.

Rooks oversees CMPD’s sexual assault unit.

Soon after the stranger struck up a conversation with the woman, “the victim was brutally, physically attacked and then sexually assaulted,” Rooks said.

“She was able to get away from the (assailant) and report the incident,” Rooks said. The victim was treated at a hospital, according to the sergeant.

Sexual assault detectives responded to the scene, along with patrol officers, and canvassed the area.

Police “have developed a person we would like to speak to” who closely resembles the description of the assailant provided by the victim, Rooks said.

CMPD described the suspect as Black, 5-feet-5 to 5-7, skinny, with medium-brown skin, brown eyes, a mustache and a goatee and low-cut hair.

He wore faded brown jeans, a white-and-blue T-shirt under a red hoodie, and black shoes, police said.

He’s “potentially missing a few teeth on the top or the bottom,” Rooks said

Police urged witnesses and anyone who knows or sees the man to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Police have increased patrols in the area, Rooks said.

“And we are trying everything we can to keep that area safe and potentially locate and identify a suspect or a witness to the incident,’’ she said.