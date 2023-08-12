‘Skinny Man’ wanted by Atlanta police in connection to deadly shooting

Atlanta police are currently searching for a person of interest in a deadly shooting that happened earlier this week.

Officers were called to the intersection of Hosea L. Williams Drive and Howard Street on Wednesday night where they found a man who had been shot. The victim was initially listed in critical condition but ultimately died at the hospital.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Investigators are now releasing a surveillance photo of a man they say may have information that could help them.

The man in the photo reportedly goes by the name “Skinny Man.” He is known to frequent the Kirkwood neighborhood where the shooting happened.

Police are not calling him a suspect in the homicide.

Anyone who knows where investigators may be able to find Skinny Man should contact them at 404-546-2684.

