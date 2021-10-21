Skip These 7 Wedding Traditions for a More Eco-Friendly Affair

People

On Oct. 16, Jennifer Gates, the 25-year-old daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, wed 30-year-old equestrian Nayel Nassar in Westchester County, New York. "My universe ♾ 🤍 10.16.21," the Stanford graduate captioned this snap, which showed her and Nassar walking with their hands around each other. On Oct. 14, the father of the bride, Bill Gates, was seen arriving in New York City, stepping off a helicopter alongside family members.