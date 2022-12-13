Skip Bayless And Shannon Sharpe Quarrel For Real On 'Undisputed' And It's Intense

Shannon Sharpe accused “Undisputed” costar Skip Bayless of getting personal on Monday during a debate about Tom Brady that got way overheated. (Watch the video below.)

The longtime TV sports personality and the NFL Hall of Fame tight end were still trending more than a day after their animated spat on the Fox Sports show.

“[Brady]’s still playing at a high level at 45 when you had to stop at 35, that’s the point!” Bayless yelled at Sharpe.

“That’s what you do,” Sharpe replied. “Every time I call something into question, I’m ‘jealous.’ Skip, I did what I did. You make it seem like I was a bum! I’m in the effing Hall of Fame. I’ve got three Super Bowls.”

“So what?” Bayless said. “He’s way better than you were.”

“See what you do, you take personal shots,” said Sharpe, who took off his glasses to emphasize his anger and was told by Bayless to put them back on.

“You’re willing to take a personal shot at me to say this man is better than me because I say he’s playing bad this year?” Sharpe asked.

“You disrespect him. It’s beneath your dignity,” Bayless said.

“You would disrespect me to support him!” Sharpe bellowed.

And they weren’t done. Bayless in particular has trafficked in controversy, including a long history of dissing LeBron James. So while tension between Bayless and Sharpe may be inevitable, this sure was uncomfortable:

This is embarrassing behavior on air from Skip here. And when Shannon takes the glasses off…we’ve all been there… pic.twitter.com/ntXvIFuFni — Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) December 12, 2022

