Skip the Grinch-like hangover and serve the popular mocktails alongside any holiday feast

At the end of the semester, we are so proud to showcase students’ accomplishments by highlighting them in end-of-semester events. One such event this fall semester added a new element. We paired mocktails with each course of Food Pro 3’s American Regional Dinner. While all of the dishes were great, the first course, a deconstructed shrimp and scallop etouffee, paired rather well with the mocktail featured in the recipe below.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the non-alcoholic beverage industry is reaching trillions of dollars per year, and while soda still reigns in at the top of that list with bottled water shortly behind it, our industry is showing huge growth in mocktails. No longer referred to as kiddie cocktails or mixed as simply as Shirley Temples once were, there are great examples of mocktails to be found on many menus right here in central Illinois.

Sheridan Lane

Mocktails can be as nuanced, elevated, and interesting as cocktails can be and certainly contain obvious perks over their boozy counterparts. Why not serve a mocktail alongside your holiday party gatherings this season and skip the Grinch-like feeling the next day?

Wishing you and yours a safe, happy, and healthy holiday season from all of us here in the hospitality and culinary arts program at Lincoln Land Community College’s Workforce Institute.

Garden Margarita Fizz

◦2 oz. Seedlip Garden 108

◦1 oz. lemon thyme-infused simple syrup – simmer 8 ounces water with 8 ounces sugar, 1/2 ounce fresh thyme, and zest of three lemons in a small pot for 10-15 minutes. Pour liquid through a fine mesh strainer, and store in an airtight container.

◦1 oz. fresh lemon juice squeezed

Shake all ingredients over ice, and strain into a flute of choice.

Garnish with 1/2 oz. Fever Tree Ginger Beer, a sprig of fresh thyme, and a lemon wedge.

Sheridan Lane is the director of culinary program and operations at Lincoln Land Community College.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Mocktails are gaining in popularity and perfect for the holidays