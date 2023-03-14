Skip the grocery line—order Amazon grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh

Shop Whole Foods X Amazon grocery delivery for the best organic food delivered to your door.

There are so many reasons you might want to skip the grocery store: The toddler twins hurling croutons at each other in the salad aisle, aggro-man shoving in front of you to get that last precious jar of Hazelnut Cocoa Spread... But times have changed, and now Whole Foods Market on Amazon allows you to skip the supermarket entirely—even if you're after fresh organic food.

What is Whole Foods Market on Amazon grocery delivery?

Whole Foods Amazon makes use of Amazon's super fast deliveries, to make grocery delivery from your local Whole Foods as simple as loading up your digital Amazon cart, scheduling a delivery or pickup and checking out—with a small caveat... The service requires you to sign up for Prime, and is only available in select cities with Whole Foods locations.

Hosting an impromptu wine tasting and need some meats and cheese for a charcuterie board? Let's go. Having some buds over for the game and want some of those classic 365 Frozen Pizzas? They've got that too.

In 2023 the Whole Foods Market on Amazon makes it simple to shop for anything you'd find at Whole Foods, from Whole Foods 365 Brand Paper Towels to spaghetti-night classics like Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce.

There's even a daily deals section that shows you the best deals of the week.

Whole Foods Market on Amazon is even so fast that perishable foods like Ducktrap, Smoked Wild Sockeye Salmon, oyster mushrooms and fresh asparagus are all available and ready to deliver to your door.

What's the difference between Amazon Groceries, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market on Amazon?

With three different grocery departments, buying food on Amazon can be confusing. These services are Groceries on Amazon, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market on Amazon. Each service has a slightly different fee structure and each operates slightly differently in how it synergizes with SNAP EBT. Don't worry though, because EBT grocery delivery is available.

Amazon Groceries offers standard shelf stable foods as part of its main delivery service. Delivery fees are waived on grocery orders over $25, even for non-Prime users. The service allows SNAP EBT payments on all payments except delivery fees. Generally most of these non-perishable groceries are available wherever Amazon delivers.

Amazon Fresh delivery offers the same quality fresh foods that you would expect from a grocery store—including fresh foods like raspberries. Amazon Fresh is available only to Prime members or those paying with SNAP EBT, and charges a delivery fee of $3.95 to $9.95 for most orders. The service is only available in cities that have an Amazon Fresh store.

Whole Foods Market's delivery works similarly to Amazon Fresh, but allows you to shop many of the organic foods available in your local Whole Foods, as well as signature brands like 365. Whole Foods Market on Amazon charges a standard $9.95 service fee as well as a delivery fee on orders under $35. The service is only available in select cities with a Whole Foods Market. The service also ties in with Prime at Whole Foods Market which also brings Prime member discounts to in-store shopping.

With so many ways to shop for groceries on Amazon, you might wonder, what don't they provide? Take a peep and find out, because the answer is, whether you're after 365 Vegan Burger Patties or Very Large Snails, they probably have it.

