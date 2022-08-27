Skip the grocery store this Labor Day—join HelloFresh and get 16 free meals and 3 free gifts now

Join HelloFresh today to save big on healthy and delicious meals delivered straight to your front door.

Grocery shopping can be a hassle, especially during back-to-school season. If you're looking to avoid the long lines and hectic parking lots, this meal kit deal was prepared just for you. HelloFresh, one of the best meal kit delivery services on the market, has a tasty offer for all new customers that you'll definitely want to take a bite out of ahead of Labor Day 2022.

Newcomers to HelloFresh can save as much as $220—the equivalent of getting 16 free meals—over the course of seven weekly meal kit deliveries with this tasty deal. If you follow the typical model of four meals per box for two people, you'll save $50.99 on your first box, $20.12 on your second box, $19.74 on your third box, $18.22 on your next three boxes and $10.63 on your seventh box for a total savings of $156.14 over 28 meals. That means, each serving will amount to just $4.49 for your first box. All you have to do is visit the website, register your account and select what meal plan you want. Plus, you'll get three surprise gifts and free shipping on your first delivery.

HelloFresh is one of the best meal kits we've ever tried for a variety of reasons: big portions, affordable prices and straightforward recipes that even the newest home chefs can handle. If you're vegetarian or pescatarian, HelloFresh has meal options that can accommodate your diet, and all meals are delivered in recyclable packaging. We even put the service's skills up against one of the original meal kit delivery services, Blue Apron, and found HelloFresh to have more enjoyable meals to make and bigger dishes to devour.

Skip the grocery store this Labor Day Weekend and enjoy delicious HelloFresh meal kits that are easy to make and super affordable right now!

Sign up for HelloFresh

