Skip the waiting room with One Medical—sign up for the new Amazon service and save 28%

What is One Medical? Here's what we know about the Amazon service.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission

Amazon recently acquired One Medical, an online membership service for easily connecting with medical professionals. With One Medical, it’s easy to set up a scheduled, on-time appointment for an in-person location if needed, as well as receive prescriptions, all without having to battle traffic and waste precious time. From the comfort of your couch, you can reach out to health care professionals for guidance and medical assistance for non-emergencies.

Sign up for One Medical

Right now, new customers in the U.S. can sign up for a One Medical membership for a discounted rate when you use the code AMAZONONE, down from the regular price of $199 for the year to just $144, saving you $55 or 28%. That works out to just $12 per month and applies to your first 12 months of service. Below, we outline everything you'll need to know about One Medical.

►Amazon deals: Score major savings on Apple, Cuisinart, GE and Fitbit

What is One Medical?

One Medical is a virtual and in-office care service that provides preventive care and chronic care management for common illnesses, pediatric and mental health concerns. Acquired by Amazon in February 2023 and now operating as a subsidiary of the company, One Medical provides seamless access through its app for care from the home and on the go, 24/7. This includes video chats and in-app messaging, plus access to additional services at an added cost, like in-office appointments in many U.S. cities. You can set up next-day or even same-day remote or in-office visits. If a specialist is required, One Medical works closely with hospital systems to get a referral and appointment in a timely fashion. One Medical also works with onsite labs when testing is needed. If you don’t have a One Medical office near you (new ones are being opened all the time), you can still benefit from the 24/7 virtual on-demand video chats, messaging, and other features to meet your health care needs at home.

Story continues

►Related: Do you qualify for an Amazon Prime membership discount? Learn more here

How does One Medical work?

Register online for One Medical for yourself, a child under the age of 18 or both you and a child. You can also activate applicable memberships through work or school, if available. Access One Medical through the mobile or web app to seek care remotely, set up in-person appointments or review your health history. You can also access medical professionals for mental health support, advice, or follow up on prescription renewals.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

How much does One Medical cost?

A One Medical membership typically costs $199 a year or $16.59 a month, but Amazon is offering a discounted price of $144 for the first year, which equates to $12 a month, when you use the code AMAZONONE at checkout. After the first year, the membership will auto-renew at a rate of $199 per year, or whatever the current price is should it change by then. You can cancel at any time before the renewal date on the membership settings page of the One Medical account and you are billed annually.

The annual fee covers access to the virtual care network along with personal services like navigating insurance and managing referrals as needed. The One Medical app is free to access, 24/7/365. You get secure messaging, assessments immediately for common health concerns, prescription renewals and even reminders for follow-up care. You can also access your vaccine and medical records. The annual fee does not cover scheduled clinical services, which would be billed separately (but may be covered by your insurance).

Most health insurance plans do not cover the annual fee. However, it may be covered by an FSA/HSA. Check with your FSA/HAS contact to confirm. One Medical also offers financial assistance for eligible customers who cannot afford the services. Eligible individuals include those who do not have health insurance, current insurance does not cover necessary medical care or annual earnings are below a certain threshold.

Find out how One Medical works and what perks memberships include.

What are the One Medical membership benefits?

A One Medical membership comes with tons of benefits including access to medical professionals 24/7/365 for virtual visits and consultations either same or next day. There’s a “Treat Me Now” messaging feature and on-demand video chats whereby you can receive an assessment for common health concerns, including everything from a rash to symptoms of the flu. For chronic conditions, like diabetes or hypertension, you can receive support and resources as needed.

Other benefits of One Medical:

Online appointment booking: The main benefit of One Medical is access to prompt, human-centric, virtual care from the comfort of your home. You can schedule, reschedule or cancel an appointment through the One Medical app.

Mental health services: One Medical can offer lifestyle recommendations, medications or referrals to appropriate specialists for depression, anxiety, insomnia (24/7 means you can reach out in the middle of the night!), sexual health, specific health concerns for the LGBTQIA+ community and more.

Medical records: One Medical makes is easy to access your medical records, vaccination history, prescription renewals, specialty referrals and lab results in the app.

Medical records release: Hate calling the doctor and being placed on hold for hours? Simply fill out an electronic medical records release form to transfer records to a specialist or primary care physician.

Does a One Medical membership come with my Amazon Prime membership?

No, a subscription to One Medical is not included with an Amazon Prime membership. Right now, new One Medical members can join through Amazon for $144 (28% discount) for the first year, which is just $12 per month. Amazon Prime members, however, will be able to receive free, two-day shipping on prescriptions through Amazon Pharmacy.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What insurance does One Medical accept?

One Medical accepts health plans from most insurance carriers, including well-known companies like Blue Cross, Blue Shield, Cigna, Health Net, United Healthcare and others. You can find a comprehensive list on its website’s Insurance Finder page.

The service also accepts select Medicare Advantage plans, Original Medicare and Medigap plans, including primary care for seniors on Medicare. There’s also support for a limited number of Affordable Care Act (ACA)/Exchange plans. If you have a private individual or family health plan outside of your employer, you will need to check that One Medical is within the network of the company’s Exchange counterparts.

Note: The list is always changing and being updated. Contact One Medical by calling 1-888-663-6331 or emailing admin@onemedical.com to verify that your insurance plan is accepted.

►Deals and Discounts: The 45+ best St. Patrick's Day 2023 sales you can shop right now

How can I get my One Medical prescriptions delivered?

One Medical professionals are able to write prescriptions for you and electronically send them to the pharmacy of your choice or you can manage your refills and renewals using the online tool or arrange delivery through RxPass. Amazon Prime members can sign up for Amazon RxPass for a $5 flat fee to receive a wide range of generic medicines, including generic anxiety, high cholesterol and seizure medications.

Amazon Prime members can use Amazon’s RxPass, which provides generic medicines for a flat fee of $5 a month.

Did Amazon buy One Medical?

Yes. On February 22, 2023, Amazon acquired One Medical’s parent company 1Life Healthcare, Inc., which has become a subsidiary of Amazon. The company still operates independently, with 1Life serving as the administrative and managerial services company behind One Medical, operating under the One Medical brand. The ownership of One Medical has remained the same and the level of service and care will not change, nor will the compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) that governs what can be done with protected health information. This includes medication history, medical conditions and details about treatment for patients and members.

Is One Medical worth it?

If you find you’re often making costly visits to the doctor’s office or walk-in clinic, One Medical might be worth the price of entry. This is especially so for families with young children, people who suffer from chronic illnesses, the elderly and those who are prone to viruses, ailments, recurring illnesses or mental health concerns. With One Medical, patients can receive immediate care without leaving the house. Whether you have a busy schedule, unreliable transportation options or simply don't want to spend hours sitting in a waiting room, virtual One Medical appointments are a great solution. You'll also have access to several offices across the U.S., with on-time appointments that won’t eat up an entire day with travel or wait times. Drop-in lab services make things like blood tests quick and easy so you can move on with your day.

Existing members praise the “compassionate doctors and providers” who “take time to listen” through One Medical, an important but often forgotten factor in health care. A member in New York City calls the service “convenient and comfortable to obtain care” while another from Austin, Texas says it makes getting care “so easy when it was always difficult and prevented me from being proactive in the past.” One Medical aims to save patients time and money but also alleviate strain on the health care system, preventing unnecessary visits. What’s more, it also encourages patients to seek help when they might otherwise ignore issues that could be more serious than they realize because of the time and expense of visiting a doctor’s office.

Sign up for One Medical

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: What is One Medical? Here's what we know about the new Amazon service