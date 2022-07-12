Skipping Prime Day? Scoop Target deals on furniture, kitchen appliances, fire pits and more
- Prime Day Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts today, July 12 but Target already released its competing online-only Target Deal Days event yesterday, July 11. The savings are certainly rivaling the Prime Day deals and will run until tomorrow, July 13. If Prime Day isn't for you, we rounded up all the best discounts at Target to scoop instead.
Shop competing Prime Day deals at Target
Target is offering deep discounts across every category at the big box retailer, including food and beverage, electronics, beauty, home, apparel and toys.
With Target's official competing Prime Day promotions here, you don't have to wait to shop the best Target deals. We've found all our favorite Target deals currently listed on the site right now so you can scoop all the savings today.
The best Target deals you can shop
Here are our top five favorite competing Prime Day deals you can shop at Target right now, including a Vizio 4K TV and a KitchenAid stand mixer.
Costway 6-Tier Flower Wood Stand Plant Display Rack for $92.99 (Save $57)
Ninja Foodi 4-Quart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer for $179.99 (Save $50)
KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer for $399.99 (Save $50)
Vizio V-Series 65-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $229)
Sunnydaze Outdoor Round Cosmic Stars and Moons Fire Pit for $148.49 (Save $61.50)
Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle for $69.99 (Save $60)
Mid-Century Modern Fluted 3 Drawer Entry Table for $98.99 (Save $231)
Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $174.99 (Save $175)
TV deals at Target
Turn your living room into your own personal home theater with these stellar deals on TVs and soundbars at Target.
Samsung 2.0 Ch Soundbar with Built-in Woofer for $89.99 (Save $40)
LG 2.1 Ch 160W Sound Bar with Bluetooth Connectivity for $149.99 (Save $50)
TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $249.99 (Save $120)
Vizio V-Series 65-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $229)
Vizio 58-Inch Class M7 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $599.99 (Save $170)
LG 48-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart OLED HDR TV for $799.99 (Save $500)
Samsung QN50LS03BA 50-Inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV for $1097.99 (Save $202)
Kitchen and cooking deals at Target
Cook up a storm with Target Prime Day deals on Keurig coffee makers, Ninja air fryers and KitchenAid stand mixers.
Threshold 16-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set White for $51 (Save $9)
T-fal Simply Cook Prep and Cook Nonstick 17pc Set for $59.99 (Save $40)
Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle for $69.99 (Save $60)
Magic Chef MCIM22ST Portable Home Countertop Ice Maker for $156.82 (Save $11.17)
Whirlpool 3.1-Cubic Foot Mini Refrigerator for $169.99 (Save $50)
Keurig K-Duo Plus Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker for $199.99 (Save $30)
Ninja Foodi 4-Quart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer for $179.99 (Save $50)
KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer for $279 (Save $170)
Vitamix Explorian 10-Speed Blender for $289.95 (Save $160.04)
KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer for $399.99 (Save $50)
Outdoor furniture deals at Target
Take advantage of the summer weather with these Target Prime Day deals on fire pits and patio furniture.
Liberty Garden Decorative Outdoor Garden Hose Holder for $79.99 (Save $21.25)
Costway 6-Tier Flower Wood Stand Plant Display Rack for $92.99 (Save $36)
Mid-Century Modern Fluted 3 Drawer Entry Table for $98.99 (Save $231)
Sawyer Mid Century Modern Club Chair for $109.79 (Save $73.20)
Komodo Modern Boho Faux Rattan & Metal Outdoor Rocking Chair with Cushion - Saracina Home for $115 (Save $229.99)
Sunnydaze Outdoor Round Cosmic Stars and Moons Fire Pit for $148.49 (Save $61.50)
Tech deals at Target
Target deals feature everything you need at home or on the go. Shop everything from stylish wireless earbuds and portable speakers to affordable laptops.
Soundcore by Anker Life Note 3 XR Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.99 (Save $50)
Sony SRSXB33 EXTRA BASS Wireless Portable Bluetooth IP67 Waterproof Speaker for $129.99 (Save $50)
Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $149.99 (Save $50)
Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $174.99 (Save $175)
Toy and game deals at Target
Keep the whole family entertained with Target deals on pool toys, Nerf guns and board games.
Sun Squad Glitter Tube Pool Float Teal Blue for $4 (Save $1)
VIRO Rides VR 550E Electric Scooter for $72.49 (Save $72.50)
Cleaning deals at Target
Make your housework a little easier with the best Target cleaning deals on vacuums and robot vacuums.
Hoover High Performance Swivel XL Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $89.99 (Save $90)
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum for $169.99 (Save $30)
BISSELL CrossWave All-in-One Multi Surface Wet Dry Vacuum for $199.99 (Save $58)
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $244.99 (Save $35)
Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Plus Carpet Cleaner for $278.99 (Save $30)
Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum for $329.99 (Save $100)
Fitness and lifestyle deals at Target
Keep fit and fancy with Target deals on lifestyle and fitness products.
ARC Oral Care Leave on Teeth Whitening set for $29.99 (Save $16)
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—expect huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up.
What stores are offering competing Amazon Prime Day deals?
While Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar competing sales. Last year, for instance, we saw price drops on select products at Walmart, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot and Wayfair. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.
Right now, Target is already offering tons of deep discounts during Amazon Prime Day. The big-box retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, appliances, clothing, toys and more.
When are Target Deal Days?
Target Deal Days is an online-only sales event that runs for three days from yesterday, July 11 through tomorrow, July 13. In comparison, Amazon Prime Day 2022 will run from today, July 12 to tomorrow. July 13. Target Deal Days will feature massive deals across every category at Target, including food and beverage, electronics, beauty, home, apparel and toys. In the lead-up to the sales event Target will offer Deal of the Day promotions each day.
What are the best Prime Day and Deal Days deals at Target?
There are tons of savings you can score at Target right now. The retailer has a Vizio V-Series 65-inch class 4K HDR smart TV for $130 off at just $499.99. There are also several Ninja small appliances on offer including the Ninja Foodi 4-quart 5-in-1 indoor grill and air fryer for $179.99 as well as the coveted KitchenAid stand mixer at $399.99.
Should I shop Target’s Deal Days competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?
Yes! If you're looking to spec out your kitchen with the latest and greatest small appliances, or want to upgrade your essential tech, or restock your closet Target is the place to shop. Be sure to shop fast though, as these deals can disappear fast.
Shop Prime Day deals at Target
