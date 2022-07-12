Skipping Prime Day? Scoop Target deals on furniture, kitchen appliances, fire pits and more

Shop the best Target Prime Day deals on speakers, furniture, games and vacuums.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts today, July 12 but Target already released its competing online-only Target Deal Days event yesterday, July 11. The savings are certainly rivaling the Prime Day deals and will run until tomorrow, July 13. If Prime Day isn't for you, we rounded up all the best discounts at Target to scoop instead.

Shop competing Prime Day deals at Target

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Target is offering deep discounts across every category at the big box retailer, including food and beverage, electronics, beauty, home, apparel and toys.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here: Shop the absolute best Amazon deals today

►Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ best deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

► Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

With Target's official competing Prime Day promotions here, you don't have to wait to shop the best Target deals. We've found all our favorite Target deals currently listed on the site right now so you can scoop all the savings today.

The best Target deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite competing Prime Day deals you can shop at Target right now, including a Vizio 4K TV and a KitchenAid stand mixer.

Story continues

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

TV deals at Target

Turn your living room into your own personal home theater with these stellar deals on TVs and soundbars at Target.

Skipping Prime Day? Save big with these Target TV deals on Vizio, LG, TCL and more.

Kitchen and cooking deals at Target

Cook up a storm with Target Prime Day deals on Keurig coffee makers, Ninja air fryers and KitchenAid stand mixers.

Target Prime Day deals include Ninja air fryers KitchenAid stand mixers and Threshold dinnerware.

Outdoor furniture deals at Target

Take advantage of the summer weather with these Target Prime Day deals on fire pits and patio furniture.

Save big this summer with Target Prime Day deals on fire pits and patio furniture.

Tech deals at Target

Target deals feature everything you need at home or on the go. Shop everything from stylish wireless earbuds and portable speakers to affordable laptops.

Shop Target tech deals on headphones, speakers and laptops.

Toy and game deals at Target

Keep the whole family entertained with Target deals on pool toys, Nerf guns and board games.

Shop the best Target deals on pool toys, Nerf guns and board games for your little ones.

Cleaning deals at Target

Make your housework a little easier with the best Target cleaning deals on vacuums and robot vacuums.

Shop discounts on Dyson, iRobot and more today at Target.

Fitness and lifestyle deals at Target

Keep fit and fancy with Target deals on lifestyle and fitness products.

Shop discounts on Bowflex, ARC and more today at Target.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022 home and furniture deals: Save on iRobot, Sun Joe, KitchenAid and more

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—expect huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What stores are offering competing Amazon Prime Day deals?

While Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar competing sales. Last year, for instance, we saw price drops on select products at Walmart, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot and Wayfair. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Right now, Target is already offering tons of deep discounts during Amazon Prime Day. The big-box retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, appliances, clothing, toys and more.

When are Target Deal Days?

Target Deal Days is an online-only sales event that runs for three days from yesterday, July 11 through tomorrow, July 13. In comparison, Amazon Prime Day 2022 will run from today, July 12 to tomorrow. July 13. Target Deal Days will feature massive deals across every category at Target, including food and beverage, electronics, beauty, home, apparel and toys. In the lead-up to the sales event Target will offer Deal of the Day promotions each day.

What are the best Prime Day and Deal Days deals at Target?

There are tons of savings you can score at Target right now. The retailer has a Vizio V-Series 65-inch class 4K HDR smart TV for $130 off at just $499.99. There are also several Ninja small appliances on offer including the Ninja Foodi 4-quart 5-in-1 indoor grill and air fryer for $179.99 as well as the coveted KitchenAid stand mixer at $399.99.

Should I shop Target’s Deal Days competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Yes! If you're looking to spec out your kitchen with the latest and greatest small appliances, or want to upgrade your essential tech, or restock your closet Target is the place to shop. Be sure to shop fast though, as these deals can disappear fast.

Shop Prime Day deals at Target

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Target sale: Shop Amazon Prime Day-level deals at Target right now