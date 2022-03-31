Skippy peanut butter recall: Select products recalled because may contain steel fragments

Check your pantry.

Skippy Foods, LLC is voluntarily recalling 9,353 cases or 161,692 total pounds of select peanut butter products “due to the possibility that a limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.”

According to a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website, the affected products include Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein.

The recall notice said the products were shipped to 18 states: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

"There have been no consumer complaints associated with this recall to date, and all retailers that received the affected product have been properly notified," Skippy said in the recall notice.

The recalled items all have "Best If Used By" dates of May 2023.

The company says that no other sizes or varieties of its peanut butter or peanut butter spreads are included in the recall.

Skippy recall 2022: Peanut butter products affected

The following products are part of the recall but Skippy says to check its recall website, Peanutbutter.com/recall, for more information:

Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter: 40 ounces, “Best if Used By” dates May 4, 2023, May 5, 2023

Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter: Two-pack, 40 ounces, “Best if Used By” date May 5, 2023

Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3 ounces, “Best if Used By” dates May 6, 2023, May 7, 2023

Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein: 14 ounces, “Best if Used By” date May 10, 2023

Peanut butter recall: How to get a refund

Skippy says you can either return the recalled items to the store where you purchased or call the Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time. Learn more at Peanutbutter.com/recall.

