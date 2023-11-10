Skipton driver jailed for attack on family who asked him to slow down

A driver who terrorised a family in North Yorkshire after they asked him to slow down has been jailed.

Officers said Jonaid Ul Hassan became "extremely aggressive" to a group of five pedestrians, including a five-year-old, in Skipton on 29 August 2022.

As the victims tried to flee, the 25-year-old pursued them through the town in his hired Audi, police said.

Ul Hassan, of Brougham Street, Skipton, was jailed for 20 months at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, criminal damage, possessing an offensive weapon - a baseball bat - and affray.

According to North Yorkshire Police, three members of the pedestrian group - a couple and their young child - got into a passing car after a motorist, seeing the commotion, stopped to ask if they were OK.

Ul Hassan went back to his car but returned to threaten the other two members of the group, police said.

Feeling intimidated, the man and woman decided to hide. The man secured a lift with a member of the public while the woman hid near a canal, officers said.

The family, who by now had reached safety, then arrived to pick up the couple in their car but Ul Hassan found them and again began to pursue them, striking their vehicle with a weapon.

Officers said they received calls from the public about the Audi being driven recklessly and deliberately hitting another vehicle.

Dashcam footage from the victim's vehicle showed Ul Hassan getting out of his car in a Tesco car park and attacking his victims' car.

The court was told damage estimated at £4,956 was caused.

'Fear for their life'

While being pursued by Ul Hassan, the victims were told by officers to head to Skipton Police Station. Ul Hassan was arrested by West Yorkshire Police after the Audi was stopped between Skipton and Keighley.

After the case, Insp Julie Earnshaw said: "Ul Hassan not only put his victims in absolute fear for their life, but showed total disregard for the safety of all members of the public as he chased the victims through Skipton.

"His actions could have been catastrophic."

In addition to the jail term, Ul Hassan was banned from driving for two-and-a-half years after which he must take an extended driving test. He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £187.

