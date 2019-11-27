SkiStar AB (publ)'s (STO:SKIS B) Earnings Dropped -4.7%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry?

When SkiStar AB (publ) (OM:SKIS B) announced its most recent earnings (31 August 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Being able to interpret how well SkiStar has done so far requires weighing its performance against a benchmark, rather than looking at a standalone number at a point in time. In this article, I've summarized the key takeaways on how I see SKIS B has performed.

See our latest analysis for SkiStar

Was SKIS B's weak performance lately a part of a long-term decline?

SKIS B's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 August 2019) of kr466m has declined by -4.7% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 21%, indicating the rate at which SKIS B is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Let's examine what's going on with margins and if the whole industry is feeling the heat.

OM:SKIS B Income Statement, November 27th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, SkiStar has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 18% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 10% is below the SE Hospitality industry of 12%, indicating SkiStar's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for SkiStar’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 13% to 14%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 137% to 68% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

SkiStar's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. I recommend you continue to research SkiStar to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SKIS B’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SKIS B’s outlook. Financial Health: Are SKIS B’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 August 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.