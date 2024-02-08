Slowly but surely, the Skoda Kamiq has become a very important car for its maker. We might not have seen this coming, but market-watchers no doubt would have.

This rather derivative-looking, boil-washed, MQB-alike Volkswagen Group compact SUV (which some of us might not have so easily been able to distinguish on the road from a Skoda Karoq, or even a Volkswagen Tiguan that was simply at a slightly greater distance away) is now out-performed on global sales only by the Octavia among the Czech firm’s showroom models.

And it has now had its big mid-life facelift, which firstly addresses the car’s slightly plain styling, adding some extra distinguishing features. But Skoda’s also beefed up the car’s standard equipment level and in-cabin digital technology; enriched its cabin materials a little; and improved its big-selling mid-level petrol engine.

The result doesn’t add up to the most exciting or enticing small family car in the world; but if you like your family transport compact, spacious, easy-to-drive, decent value-for-money, and to come loaded with convenience features, you could find as much to like here as that increasing proportion of Skoda owners clearly does.

