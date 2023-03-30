Skomer Island: Record number of puffins recorded

BBC
·3 min read
puffins
More than 42,000 puffins have been recorded on Skomer Island

A record-breaking number of puffins have been counted on and around Skomer Island, off Pembrokeshire.

The first count of the year earlier this week clocked 42,513 birds, the highest since the island counts began in the late 1980s.

March and April marks the start of the annual migration of puffins to the Welsh wildlife spot.

The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales said the number marks an "excellent start to the season".

The figure follows a previous record of 38,896 counted in April 2022.

Leighton Newman, a warden on Skomer Island, said: "We're fairly sure that the increase on Skomer is down to the breeding on Skomer for the past however many years.

"We've got good productivity and good adult survival between years as well."

Mr Newman explained that the team waits for a calm day and then splits the island into seven sections for the count.

"We go round with a clicker and we count all of the birds on land, all of the birds on sea, and all the birds in the air," he said.

However, Mr Newman added on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast it is becoming an "increasingly difficult task" as number rise.

"My view right now is overlooking North Haven, where the boats come in, and there are just over 10,000 in this bay alone. So it's becoming increasingly difficult - a long evening with a clicker by your side."

Skomer Island puffins recently featured on David Attenborough's Wild Isles programme.

"It's fantastic. The UK holds a huge percentage of the world's population of seabirds, so it's just really nice to highlight that," said Mr Newman.

puffin
Puffins migrate to Skomer to breed in the spring

"Marine birds on Skomer are the top predators of the environment, and they give you a really good indication of the health of the sea as well."

He said the puffins on Skomer will be feeding within about 37 miles (60km) of the island.

"So we know if they are bringing in lots of fish and there are lots of them producing chicks every year, the seas are healthy around Skomer, and that data is really vital," he said.

When can I see puffins on Skomer?

Puffins begin to arrive on Skomer and neighbouring island Skokholm from March to April. They start by building nests but still spend much of their time out at sea.

Puffins are loyal to one another, each year mating with the same bird and producing one chick.

Both parents incubate their egg for between 36 and 45 days, and then the island becomes even busier.

Recommended Stories

  • Judge in Alex Murdaugh case says he’s ‘not surprised’ jury came to guilty verdict so quickly

    Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life earlier this month for heinous double murders of wife and son

  • Who are the Nashville school shooting victims?

    Metropolitan Nashville Police identified six victims of Monday's school shooting: Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, Hallie Scruggs, Mike Hill, Cynthia Peak and Katherine Koonce.

  • What are Oklahoma and other states doing about all these hogs gone wild?

    Forty years ago, wild hogs weren't a thing in Oklahoma. Now they're all over the place. Here's what's being done about the pests here and elsewhere.

  • ‘Aggressive’ owl keeps terrorizing people and stealing their hats at Washington park

    Officials warned people to stay out of the area.

  • Lake Shasta rises 118 feet, now nearly 30 feet from the top as California storms roll in

    Lake Shasta, the state's largest reservoir, is 82% full.

  • 10 Species Driven Toward Extinction by Cats

    It has been thousands of years since the first cats were domesticated, but we still don’t seem to have much control over them. Many people let their cats come and go as they please, perhaps forgetting—or not caring—that domestic cats kill billions of birds and mammals each year. Over half of pet cats in the U.S. spend time outside, and worldwide the animals have contributed to the extinction of at least 33 species, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

  • 'Nature gave us a lifeline': Southern California refills largest reservoir in dramatic fashion

    Diamond Valley Lake — a backbone of the region's water storage system — should refill to its full capacity by the end of this year, officials said.

  • SRP has sent enough water downstream to fill Phoenix taps for a year

    Salt River Project began slowly releasing water in early March to get ahead of the curve. But a series of warm storms rapidly accelerated their plans.

  • California's 'phantom lake' returns with a vengeance, unearthing an ugly history of water

    The 'phantom' Tulare Lake returns

  • Hawaii authorities say 33 swimmers were harassing dolphins

    Hawaii authorities on Tuesday say they have referred 33 people to U.S. law enforcement after the group allegedly harassed a pod of wild dolphins in waters off the Big Island. It's against federal law to swim within 50 yards (45 meters) of spinner dolphins in Hawaii’s nearshore waters. The prohibition went into effect in 2021 amid concerns that so many tourists were swimming with dolphins that the nocturnal animals weren’t getting the rest they need during the day to be able to forage for food at night.

  • California Garbage Trucks Seek Electrification Exemption After Last Bad Gas Investment

    California is implementing a diesel engine ban that will kick in by the 2040s. Aside from the thousands of big rigs traversing the state’s roads and freeways, other vehicles like buses and garbage trucks would be affected by this ban as well. But waste companies are pushing for an exemption. The Sacramento Bee reports the cause is all because they once thought natural gas was the future.

  • 8 tricky perennials to avoid in a small backyard – plus what to plant instead

    Due to their rapid growth rate, it can be wise to avoid these perennials in a small garden

  • First cheetah cubs born in India since extinction 70 years ago

    The four cubs are the first to be born in the country since the big cat was declared extinct there.

  • Pacifica quake: Keith Knudsen from the USGS says quake had some unique characteristics

    USGS researcher Keith Knudsen says Tuesday's quake had some unique characteristics

  • Deadly spiders that can kill in minutes and survive underwater are hiding out in swimming pools

    Heavy rain in Australia has led to an influx in venomous spiders being washed into people's swimming pools. Species found include funnel-web spiders, the venom of which is so toxic it can kill a child in just 15 minutes.

  • Rising temperatures are pushing India towards the deadly "wet bulb" threshold

    India is moving towards fatal climatic conditions. This year saw the country’s hottest February in 122 years, and it is only likely to get worse.

  • Morel mushroom-hunting season begins in Missouri. Here’s what to know before you hunt

    “Morels are treasured for their delicious flavor and the fun of the hunt, often a family tradition spanning generations.”

  • Cheetah gives birth to four cubs at park in India. Watch precious video of the babies

    The cubs are part of the country’s ongoing plan to reintroduce the species in India.

  • Sharks or humans? Thailand's conservation puzzle

    STORY: For nearly four years, Thailand's famous Maya Bay had no tourists.In 2018 authorities shut it off to mitigate against excessive tourismand then the global health crisis kept people away even longer. The solitude made way for new visitors.Blacktip Reef&nbsp;Sharks.They&nbsp;reclaimed the shallow waters, at the same time, marine life thrived and damaged coral was revived.But in January 2022, tourists flooded back with Thailand's tourism industry eager to make up for lost time and money. The area is now facing a tough balancing act between humans and sharks. Conservationists from 'Maya Shark Watch' have been studying the population of blacktip sharks. Using underwater cameras and drones to count sharks in feeding areas and breeding grounds."We have counted the highest amount of blacktip reef sharks, which is 161 sharks at a given time, and that is in November 2021. And after it was reopened for a year, in November 2022, we have come back to try and use the same drone technique to count the number of sharks, and we have an average number of around 20 to 40 sharks per day. So, we have seen a decrease in the abundance."Project Manager Metavee Chuangcharoendee says the shallow waters of Maya Bay act as a crucial nursery for young sharks to protect them from falling prey to adult sharks.'Blacktip reef shark is important for the ecosystem because it helps maintain the balance of the coral reef ecosystem. Blacktop reef shark is a top predator, so they eat other sick and unwell animals and keep the population healthy as well as control the population of other animals.'When Maya Bay closed, the beach lost almost halved its revenue in 2019.The 2022 reopening came after pressure from tour operatorsbut conservationists got their say too.Tourists now aren't allowed to swim so they don't disturb the baby sharks.Boats that bring visitors have to dock on the other side of the island to avoid damaging coral reefs.And Only 375 visitors are allowed in an hour although that does already add up to nearly 4,000 people each day with more expected in the future.'We are hoping that with the restriction in place, we can mitigate the disturbance on them. And we are doing this research in (the) hope that we can find the best way to manage and the best way for tourism and the environment to coexist.'

  • House GOP pushes sprawling bill to 'unleash' American energy

    House Republicans are set to approve a sprawling energy package that seeks to undo virtually all of President Joe Biden's agenda to address climate change. The massive GOP bill up for a vote Thursday would sharply increase domestic production of oil, natural gas and coal, and ease permitting restrictions that delay pipelines, refineries and other projects. Republicans call the bill the “Lower Energy Costs Act” and have given it the symbolic label H.R. 1 — the top legislative priority of the new GOP majority, which took control of the House in January.