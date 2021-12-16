SKorea bans gatherings of 5 or more people amid virus surge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIM TONG-HYUNG
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will prohibit private social gatherings of five or more people nationwide and force restaurants to close at 9 p.m., rolling out the country's toughest coronavirus restrictions yet as hospitals grapple with the deadliest month of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Thursday that the new measures will be enforced for at least 16 days after taking effect on Saturday, saying there’s an urgent need to bring the country to a “standstill” with the delta-driven surge overwhelming stretched hospitals and exhausted medical workers.

Schools in the densely populated capital Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas, where the virus has hit hardest, will also go back to remote learning after fully reopening in November.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 7,622 new cases on Thursday, close to the daily record of 7,850 set a day earlier. That brought the national caseload to 544,117, with nearly 97,000 added in December alone.

Most of the transmissions were in the capital region, where officials say more than 86% of intensive care units designated for COVID-19 treatment are already occupied amid a spike in hospitalizations and deaths.

More than 890 virus patients died this month, bringing the country’s death toll to 4,518. As of Thursday morning, a record 989 patients were in serious or critical condition.

“During this period of standstill, the government will reinforce the stability of our medical response capabilities,” said Kim, Seoul’s No. 2 behind President Moon Jae-in, during a virus meeting. “We ask our people to respond to these efforts by actively getting vaccinated.”

The viral surge has been a huge setback for President Moon Jae-in's government, which had significantly eased social distancing rules in November while declaring a phased return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

While focusing on improving the economy, officials had predicted that the country’s rising vaccination rates would keep hospitalizations and fatalities down. But there has been a surge in serious cases among people in their 60s or older, including those whose immunities have waned after getting inoculated early in the vaccine rollout that began in February.

More than 81% of the population of over 51 million has been fully vaccinated, but only 17% of people have received booster shots.

After hesitating for weeks, officials moderately tightened social distancing rules last week, banning gatherings of seven or more people in the Seoul metropolitan area and requiring adults to verify their vaccination status to use restaurants and other businesses, but such measures didn’t meaningfully slow the virus' spread.

Jung Eun-kyeong, KDCA’s commissioner, said the country could see daily infections exceed 10,000 or 20,000 in the coming weeks if it fails to meaningfully slow transmissions now. She said that would push the number of serious cases to between 1,600 and 1,900, possibly beyond what hospitals could handle without sacrificing their non-COVID-19 care.

“We are seeing an average of 4,700 new cases in the Seoul metropolitan area, which is significantly higher than the maximum 3,600 level the hospital system could manage,” Jung said during a briefing.

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said the four-person gatherings limit will only be applied to fully vaccinated adults. Those who aren't fully vaccinated will be required to eat alone at restaurants, Kwon said. The rules won’t be applied to children 18 years or younger. Restaurants, coffee shops, gyms and karaoke venues will be required to close at 9 p.m., while movie theaters, concert halls and private cram schools will have to close at 10 p.m.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Swim school worker caught secretly recording staff changing room, Oregon officials say

    The man said he hid the phone in a cubbyhole because of recent thefts, authorities said.

  • After 3 weeks in ICU, Arkansas man back home after fall while hanging Christmas lights

    Mark Valentine was hanging up a Mickey Mouse wreath when he fell 18 feet and crashed onto his driveway.

  • President Biden urges Rodgers COVID vaccine

    President Joe Biden told a woman in a Green Bay Packers shirt to: "Tell that quarterback to get the vaccine" while Biden visited the site of the tornado devastation in Kentucky Wednesday.

  • Oil Rises on Hawkish Fed and as U.S. Demand Withstands Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after U.S. crude stockpiles fell the most since September and a more hawkish Federal Reserve spurred a broader rally in financial markets on speculation it can slow inflation without derailing growth.Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalFutures in New Yor

  • SKorea sets new virus record as officials plan restrictions

    Halting its steps toward normalcy, South Korea will clamp down on social gatherings and cut the hours of some businesses to fight a record-breaking surge of the coronavirus that has led to a spike in hospitalizations and deaths. Prime Minster Kim Boo-kyum confirmed the government’s intent to restore stricter social distancing measures during a virus meeting on Wednesday as the country set another new one-day record in infections with 7,850 cases, the fourth time this month the daily tally exceeded 7,000. “The government sees the current virus situation as serious and plans to enforce stronger social distancing measures,” said Kim, Seoul’s No. 2 behind President Moon Jae-in. “We are considering measures that include further reducing the size of allowable social gatherings and imposing business-hour restrictions, and these steps will be confirmed and announced soon."

  • ‘You will recover and rebuild’: Biden visits tornado-ravaged Kentucky sites and pledges to do ‘whatever it takes’

    Biden said during televised remarks late Wednesday that he'd learned he could commit the federal government to pick up 100% of expenses linked to the disaster for the first 30 days.

  • Australia State Record; South Korea’s New Curbs: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s most-populous state reported a daily record of Covid-19 cases Thursday, as the government loosens long-running restrictions. New Zealand and Indonesia report their first cases of the omicron variant.Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalSouth Korea is l

  • 16 holiday movies that don't revolve around a white man and woman falling in love

    These holiday and Christmas movies showcase LGBTQ love and feature Black and Hispanic stars in leading roles.

  • Hong Kong's jailed, exiled democrats lament Sunday election

    For scores of Hong Kong democrats, this year's legislative elections were supposed to be a landmark moment for the movement in the face of what they saw as increasing encroachment on Hong Kong's way of life by China. Democrats had thought they would win a majority that would give them a strong say in the future of the former British colony. But instead of holding rallies for the upcoming election, many are now detained and awaiting trial, living a daily prison routine of sleep, exercise, meals and study while rationed to two pens and six books a month.

  • Hayward's season-high 41 leads Hornets past Spurs 131-115

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) Gordon Hayward scored a season-high 41 points and the Charlotte Hornets never trailed in a 131-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Hayward was 15 for 19 from the field and matched a season-high with five 3-pointers on six attempts. Cody Martin scored 21 points and Miles Bridges had 19 for Charlotte, which won for the third time in nine games.

  • Pfizer early study shows vaccine is 70% effective against Omicron variant as cases rise globally

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani provides data on the Pfizer vaccine's reported effectiveness against the Omicron variant, which has been detected in 33 U.S. states and 77 countries worldwide.

  • Louisiana judge to take unpaid leave after home video captures racial slurs

    A Louisiana judge will go on unpaid leave after a video from her home captured people repeatedly using racial slurs following a burglary attempt, her lawyer

  • Producer Flow La Movie and His Family Including 4-Year-Old Son Killed in Florida-Bound Jet Crash

    Flow La Movie, his longtime partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia and his 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez were among those who died in Wednesday's crash

  • EU regulators: J&J vaccine booster OK to give after 2 months

    The European Union drugs regulator said Wednesday that people 18 and older can receive a booster shot for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least two months after their initial shot of the one-dose vaccine. The European Medicines Agency also said the J&J vaccine can be used as a booster dose in people who have had two shots of the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna. The agency said in a statement that public health bodies in the 27 EU countries may issue official recommendations on the use of booster doses, “taking into account the local epidemiological situation, availability of vaccines, and emerging effectiveness and the limited safety data for the booster dose.” The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to Johnson & Johnson booster doses in October, both for people who initially received the J&J and vaccine and for people who got immunized with other vaccines.

  • Rich mom, poor mom: How a parent's income affects a child's diet

    Healthy food choices and a child's nutrition can depend on a parent's income, "How the Other Half Eats" author says. Nutritional inequality persists in America.

  • Comedian Trevor Noahs Sues His Orthopedic Surgeon, Says the Doctor Was Negligent and Caused Permanent Injury

    Comedian Trevor Noah sued his doctor and the hospital that he works out of for negligence. The Comedy Central staple contends in a 15-page summons […]

  • Fox News Blow-Up After Geraldo Rivera Confronts Hannity on Air About Trump’s Role in Capitol Riot

    And Dan Bongino then blasts Rivera for "backstabbing" the former president

  • Liz Cheney might be onto something with criminal charges for Trump, legal experts say

    Rep. Liz Cheney is asking if Trump broke the same law DOJ has used to charge hundreds of January 6 defendants.

  • Hogan announces new COVID-19 protocol for Maryland amid rising hospitalizations

    The governor of Maryland on Wednesday announced additional steps to coordinate hospitals across the state as COVID-19 cases surge again.

  • California exempts San Francisco from COVID indoor mask rule

    California is exempting San Francisco from a rule that takes effect Wednesday requiring all people to wear masks indoors in a bid to contain a troubling rise in new coronavirus cases. San Francisco will continue to allow fully vaccinated people to remove their masks in gyms and workplaces while its overall masking mandate remains in effect, the city Department of Public Health announced. “It’s a recognition of all of the thought and care that San Francisco residents have been putting into staying as safe as possible,” said Dr. Susan Philip, San Francisco’s health officer. About 86% of eligible San Francisco residents have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the public health department.