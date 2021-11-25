SKorea governing party candidate takes softer line on North

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, speaks during a press conference at the Seoul Foreign Correspondent Club in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Lee said Thursday he will maintain Seoul's conciliatory approach toward North Korea if elected and questioned the effectiveness of U.S.-led economic sanctions in persuading the North to abandon its nuclear ambitions. (Yonhap via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIM TONG-HYUNG
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean governing party's presidential candidate said Thursday he will continue a conciliatory approach toward North Korea if elected and questioned the effectiveness of U.S.-led economic sanctions in pressuring the North to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

The comments by Lee Jae-myung, who represents President Moon Jae-in’s liberal Democratic Party, come as nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the U.S. remain frozen over the issue of a relaxation of the crippling U.S.-led sanctions in exchange for steps by North Korea to wind down its nuclear weapons program.

Lee has been locked in a tight race in the March election with conservative candidate Yoon Suk Yeol, who has vowed a tougher stance on North Korea and promised to pursue stronger military cooperation with Washington and Tokyo to cope with North Korea’s advancing nuclear threat.

In a meeting with foreign media, Lee stressed that South Korea should take a leading role in dealing with North Korea, reflecting concerns in Seoul that it is increasingly losing its voice in international efforts to resolve the nuclear standoff.

Lee expressed a desire to be an “active mediator” between U.S. President Joe Biden and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to help them reach a deal based on conditional sanctions relief and “phased, simultaneous actions” by the North to reduce its nuclear weapons and missiles.

“When we ask whether the tough stance (against North Korea) based on sanctions and pressure really produced the results the Western world has aimed for, I can’t say that has been the case 100%,” Lee said.

“Going forward, we will make judgments on whether a softer approach would be more effective or whether a tougher approach would be more effective depending on how the situation develops. But judging from the current situation, I think softer policies have been more effective than tougher policies.”

Moon took a similar stance as he helped set up the first summit between Kim and former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018. At the meeting in Singapore, Trump and Kim vowed to improve relations and issued aspirational goals for a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula without describing when or how it would occur.

But talks derailed after their next meeting collapsed in 2019, when the Americans rejected North Korea’s demand for a major relaxation of sanctions in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

Kim has since vowed to bolster his nuclear deterrent in response to what he portrays as U.S. hostility and has ramped up testing of nuclear-capable weapons threatening U.S. allies South Korea and Japan.

His government has also suspended all cooperation with South Korea while expressing anger over the South’s joint military exercises with the United States and its unwillingness to defy the sanctions to restart inter-Korean economic projects.

Kim’s hard line has fueled doubts over whether he will ever fully give away an arsenal he clearly sees as his biggest guarantee of survival. While offering open-ended talks with North Korea, the Biden administration has shown no willingness to ease sanctions unless the North takes concrete steps toward denuclearization.

Lee said it would be crucial for Seoul and Washington to rebuild trust with North Korea for diplomacy to be productive. He also urged North Korea to stick to inter-Korean peace agreements reached in 2018 and expressed regret over the North’s 2020 detonation of an empty inter-Korean liaison office near its border with the South.

“From the viewpoint of the United States, which is far away, the Korean Peninsula issue is just one part of its global military and security strategy. But for the 80 million Koreans living here, it’s a matter of life and death and our entire future,” Lee said.

Lee said he is willing to improve relations with former colonial ruler Japan, which have sunk to post-World War II lows in recent years because of disputes over trade and wartime history.

Japan has expressed anger over South Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese companies to compensate Koreans who were forced into slave labor during the war. The countries are also stuck in a decades-long impasse over Korean women who were forced into sexual slavery by Japan’s wartime military.

Lee said he would maintain a two-track approach — cooperating with Tokyo on security and economic issues, but responding firmly to matters surrounding history and territorial disputes.

Recent opinion polls have slightly favored Yoon over Lee amid rising public frustration over Moon's struggles in dealing with a decaying job market, skyrocketing housing prices and record household debt.

Moon has also been accused of backtracking on his promise to curb the excesses of “chaebol,” South Korea’s family-owned conglomerates, and end their ties with politicians. In August, Moon’s justice minister released billionaire Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong on parole after he spent 18 months in prison for his role in a massive corruption scandal that triggered nationwide protests and led to the ouster of Moon’s conservative predecessor.

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate, promised a sterner approach on white collar crime, but refused to answer when asked whether he too would have freed the Samsung vice chairman if he had been president.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Jong Un Bans Citizens Ripping Off His Stylish Leather Coats

    via REUTERSSEOUL, South Korea—Follow the leader on whatever he says—just don’t imitate his dress style. That’s the lesson to be drawn from reports that North Korean authorities are busy ordering people to stop wearing discount leather jackets that look like the high-end coats that Kim Jong Un has been photographed wearing while cheering on missile tests and ordering his people to work harder to overcome the county’s grave economic difficulties.While most of North Korea’s 25 million citizens cann

  • 'They're Very Close.' U.S. General Says Iran Is Nearly Able to Build a Nuclear Weapon

    “They're very close this time. I think they like the idea of being able to break out,” General Kenneth McKenzie tells TIME

  • Okieriete Onaodowan Joins Jack Ryan, Following Sudden Exit From Station 19

    Station 19‘s loss is Jack Ryan‘s gain. Okieriete Onaodowan, who recently wrapped his five-season run as Dean Miller on the ABC firefighter drama, is joining Prime Video’s Tom Clancy thriller in its fourth season as a new series regular, our sister site Deadline reports. All we know about Onaodowan’s character is that his name is […]

  • Suspected hit-and-run driver found trying to punch dents out of car, Washington cops say

    “(Deputies) found the Lexus driver trying to fix the collision damage to his hood - with his fists.”

  • Caravan migrants accept Mexico visa deal

    Thousands of migrants in southern Mexico have accepted a government offer to quit a U.S.-bound caravan in exchange for Mexican visas. That’s according to officials – who on Tuesday night said the migrants accepted a proposal to (quote) "begin the process that will allow them to regularize their legal status" in Mexico. Haitian migrant Dunel Sineas said he was glad to soon be able to work: "We are happy and content. Thank God they will give us papers (a Mexican visa) to go to another city and support our family. Thank you very much." The caravan is one of two large groups of migrants, many from Central America and the Caribbean, that left the southern city of Tapachula in recent weeks en route to the U.S. border. The caravan organizer told Reuters most of the migrants accepted the government offer and that officials would eventually bus them out of Chiapas and into other Mexican states. But some migrants said waiting for change has been rough: CUBAN MIGRANT, ILIANA, SAYING: "We have been here for five days lying on the floor, women, men, children, sick people, with the supposed promise that they were going to give us a document to be able to transit (through the country) and finish the procedures we have started here in other states. Everything has been a lie. The immigration officials give us no answer, and the government says nothing.” A Mexican migration official told Reuters that an earlier group of migrants from Haiti and Honduras were taken to another state, some 620 miles away on Tuesday. Washington has urged Mexico to keep migrants in check as the number of people stopped while attempting to cross the U.S. border has more than doubled this year.

  • India, U.S. to expand farm trade, aim to resolve market access issues

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India and the United States agreed on Tuesday to expand trade of some agricultural products, including U.S. cherries, alfalfa and distiller dried grains as well as Indian mangoes, grapes, shrimp and water buffalo meat. In a joint statement issued after the first U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum meeting in four years in New Delhi, the two countries' trade ministers also discussed the possibility of restoring India's trade benefits under the U.S. Generalized System of Preferences. The statement came as U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai ended a two-day visit to try to rebuild trade ties between the world's richest and largest democracies.

  • Australia's military to aid in Solomon Islands unrest

    Australia is deploying more than a hundred police and military personnel to the Solomon Islands, amid violent unrest there. Protesters in the capital Honiara defied a government-imposed lockdown on Thursday and took to the streets for a second day in a row.Buildings were set ablaze while many stores were reportedly looted. Video obtained by Reuters showed people hurling objects on the streets.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the island's leader had requested Canberra's assistance which was quickly approved. Those deployed will assist in riot control and enforce security at critical infrastructure."Our purpose here is to provide stability and security to enable the normal constitutional processes within the Solomon Islands to be able to deal with various issues that have arisen. And that be done in a climate of peace, stability and security. It is not the Australian government's intention in any way to intervene in the internal affairs of the Solomon Islands. That is for them to resolve."Video obtained by Reuters also the capital's Chinatown district being targeted. Many of the protesters hail from the province of Malaita, which has clashed with the government over its decision to cut ties with Taiwan two years ago while establishing formal ties with China. Malaita, the country's most populous island, had rejected the change in diplomatic ties, instead aligning itself with the United States and calling for its own independence.The national government however has dismissed those calls.Both Beijing and Washington have sought Pacific allies in order to amass influence in the region.

  • China regulator seeks to avoid U.S. delistings of Chinese firms

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese authorities are working with U.S. counterparts to prevent Chinese companies being delisted from U.S. stock exchanges, a Chinese regulatory official said on Thursday, as a lengthy dispute about auditing standards rumbles on. U.S. authorities are moving towards kicking foreign companies off https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-sec-foreigncompanies-idUSKBN2BG2AI American stock exchanges if their audits fail to meet U.S. standards. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and U.S. policy makers have long complained of a lack of access to audit working papers for U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

  • China Market Watchdog Says U.S. Delistings Bad for Relations, Hurt Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- A top official at China’s securities watchdog said Chinese firms being delisted from U.S. exchanges would be a setback for the companies as well as for relations with the U.S. as he offered broad support for Hong Kong as an international financial center and venue for stock listings.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria

  • North Korean man reportedly sentenced to death for bootlegging Squid Game

    Today in “Dystopia reacts to dystopia” news: A North Korean man has reportedly been sentenced to death by firing squad after being accused of selling bootleg copies of Netflix’s Squid Game to a handful of the country’s teenagers. As reported by Radio Free Asia, the man was caught after some of the students were discovered watching the massively successful South Korean export.

  • Nearly 1 in 5 US adults with hypertension are taking meds that increase blood pressure

    Many patients with high blood pressure may be unknowingly taking medications that are contributing to increased blood pressure, according to a study in JAMA this week.

  • The Russian Public Is Being Primed for Another of Putin’s Wars

    Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERSDomestic propagandists and state TV pundits are promoting the idea of an inevitable confrontation with the West as Russia’s military posture grows increasingly hostile, causing major concern for its nearest neighbors and NATO. Ukraine remains the crown jewel for the Kremlin and the Russian public is being primed for the intended absorption of more territories under the umbrella of the Russian Federation, while NATO is being accused of fomenting the potentia

  • The US's refusal to accept reality in Ukraine could get a lot of people killed

    Biden must honestly assess if it is worth starting World War III over a territory with little significance to overall US security.

  • Michael Flynn Goes Full Tinfoil Hat With Bonkers New COVID-19 Theory

    Mysterious elites may be plotting to release a new virus because "their little plan with COVID didn't work," the former national security adviser said.

  • America must prepare for war with China over Taiwan

    Biden needs to articulate to the American people why Taiwan’s defense is critical to the United States.

  • Anthony Fauci Nails Utter Absurdity Of Tucker Carlson’s ‘Ridiculous’ Attacks

    The infectious disease expert explained why he considers criticism from the Fox News personality a "badge of honor."

  • Bestselling Author Don Winslow Has 19 Damning Questions About The Capitol Riot

    Winslow says these are the answers Republicans are trying to block.

  • Will Russia invade Ukraine?

    Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv issued an alert to U.S. citizens, warning them of “concerning reports of unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine’s borders and in occupied Crimea.”

  • Why the Marine Corps wants to tank National Guard recruiting efforts

    “If we do our job right, they’ll never go to the Army or the National Guard to begin with."

  • Trump says the Waukesha suspect was a 'rough cookie' but 'the good news is, he hated Trump'

    Trump seemed to be referencing a New York Post report that Darrell E. Brooks wrote a song three years ago that said in part, "fuck Donald Trump."