S. Korea missile accident panics public on edge over North

3
KIM TONG-HYUNG
·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned and crashed into the ground during a live-fire drill with the United States, panicking confused residents of a coastal city already uneasy over increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea.

The sound of the blast and subsequent fire on Tuesday night led many in Gangneung to believe it could be a North Korean attack, concern that only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday that there were so far no reports of any injuries from the accident, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 ballistic missile that crashed into the ground inside an air force base near the city.

The military said it was investigating what caused the “abnormal flight” of a missile that is a key weapon in South Korea’s preemptive and retaliatory strike strategies against the North.

The military said the test was meant to be a show of strength by South Korea and the United States, following North Korea's firing just hours earlier of a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that crossed over Japan.

The launch over Japan was North Korea's most provocative weapons demonstration in years. It extended a record number of North Korean launches this year as the country pushes to develop a fully fledged nuclear arsenal capable of threatening the U.S. mainland and its allies with the goal of wresting concessions from those countries.

The South Korean military’s acknowledgement of the missile malfunction came hours after internet users raised alarm about the blast and posted social media videos showing an orange ball of flames emerging from an area they described as near the air force base.

Officials at Gangneung’s fire department and city hall said emergency workers were dispatched to the air force base and a nearby army base Tuesday night in response to calls about a possible explosion but were sent back by military officials.

North Korea has fired nearly 40 ballistic missiles over about 20 different launch events this year, exploiting Russia’s war on Ukraine and a deepened division in the U.N. Security Council to accelerate arms development.

North Korea’s state media hadn't commented on its launch over Japan as of Wednesday morning.

The United States, Britain, France, Albania, Norway and Ireland called for an emergency meeting of the Security Council over the latest North Korean launch. Diplomats said it is likely to be held Wednesday, but it’s not certain whether it will be open or closed.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday's joint drills with the U.S. also involved firing four Army Tactical Missile Systems missiles. The allies earlier on Tuesday launched fighter jets that fired weapons at a target off South Korea’s west coast.

Recommended Stories

  • North Korean missile launch 'deliberately provocative,' EU says

    North Korea's launch of a missile over Japan on Tuesday was a "reckless and deliberately provocative action" that violated U.N. security council resolutions, a European Union spokesperson said on Tuesday. "The DPRK must cease missile launches, refrain from a nuclear test and engage in meaningful dialogue with the United States, the Republic of Korea and other members of the international community," the spokesperson for EU foreign affairs and security said in a statement, referring to the North's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

  • North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

    The South Korean and U.S. militaries responded by launching fighter jets that fired weapons at a target off South Korea’s west coast.

  • Top Pentagon official hails Ukraine gains as a ‘significant’ accomplishment

    The gains come as Vladimir Putin moved on Tuesday to formally and illegally annex four regions of Ukraine.

  • Somalia drought: The fight for survival as famine looms

    Children are dying in growing numbers amid the worst drought to hit Somalia in 40 years.

  • Musk’s Losses in Twitter Court Fight Presaged His Surrender

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk dropped his bid to walk away from a $44 billion buyout of Twitter Inc. after losing a series of pre-trial rulings that may have foreshadowed difficulties in making his case in court. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Bes

  • EU Strikes Russia Sanctions Compromise That Adds Oil Price Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union countries reached a compromise on a new package of Russia sanctions that includes support for a price cap on oil sales to third countries, with a formal agreement expected on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Ko

  • North Korea conducts missile test over Japan

    STORY: North Korea conducted its longest-range missile test yet on Tuesday, firing a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years. South Koreans watched a news report of the launch at a railway station in the capital Seoul. The missile appeared to fly over Japanese territory before falling into the Pacific Ocean.In Japan, the government issued an alert warning its citizens to take cover and stay inside buildings.The launch also caused a temporary suspension of train operations in the north of the country.Pyongyang's latest launch drew condemnation from leaders in neighboring countries, from South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.Tokyo said it took no steps to shoot the missile down.But defense Minister Yasukazu said Japan wouldn't rule out counterattack capabilities. The latest launch was Pyongyang's fifth in 10 days, and comes a week after anti-submarine drills were held between the U.S., South Korea and Japan. Recent missile tests have drawn relatively muted responses from Washington, which is focused on the war in Ukraine as well as other domestic and foreign issues. Washington has strongly condemned this most recent missile however, calling the decision both 'dangerous' and 'reckless'. Last week, South Korean lawmakers said the North has completed preparations for a nuclear test, which it might look to undertake sometime between China's Communist Party Congress this month, and U.S. mid-term elections in November.

  • Texas Man Accused Of Grandma's Murder Sees Case Dismissed After DNA Evidence Clears Him

    A Texas man who spent nearly four years charged with the 1984 cold case murder of his own grandmother is no longer facing charges in the case. Charles Sedigas, 58, was charged in December 2018 with the 1984 stabbing of his grandmother, Vera Burleson, 56, according to Waco CBS affiliate KWTX. However, McLennan County, Texas First Assistant District Attorney Sharon Pruitt filed to dismiss the charges against him on Friday, Aug. Sept. 30. "Laboratory results excluded the defendant as a DNA contribu

  • New Air Force special ops teams model the future of ‘agile’ air wars

    It’s a “significant change to how we traditionally deploy support functions,” AFSOC spokesperson Capt. Savannah Stephens said.

  • The U.S. Might Be the Surprising Determining Factor in the Future of Armenia

    Washington seems to have realized just how serious the threat is—not just for Armenia, but for the world

  • Taiwan is looking for a way to defend its leaders from 'decapitation' as China's military veers closer to the island

    The problem with preparing for a decapitation strike is that there is a thin line between prudence and paranoia.

  • Sweden sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks

    Sweden has sent a vessel capable of “advanced diving missions” to the Baltic Sea area where ruptured undersea pipelines leaked natural gas for days, the Swedish navy said Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Last week, undersea blasts damaged the pipelines off southern Sweden and Denmark and have led to huge methane leaks, with the Danish and Swedish governments saying that several hundred pounds of explosives was involved.

  • Texas woman accused of kidnapping migrant baby and holding him for ransom

    The woman claimed her husband was in trouble with the Mexican mafia and that the child had been sent to her by a man in Mexico.

  • U.S. to curb more tech exports to keep chips from China military -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is expected to announce this week new measures restricting Chinese companies from gaining access to technologies enabling high-performance computing, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The measures would aim to cut off China's access to advanced semiconductor technology, the people said. The New York Times was first to report the new restrictions could come as soon as this week, adding that Washington also plans to limit U.S.-made microchips from being sold to China's most powerful supercomputing and data center projects.

  • Watch Josh McDaniels give first victory speech as Raiders head coach

    Josh McDaniels finally got to give a victory speech as Raiders head coach when Las Vegas beat the Broncos on Sunday. Check out his comments and Derek Carr's game-ball presentation.

  • Fan dies after falling from escalator at Acrisure Stadium during Jets-Steelers game

    A 27-year-old man died after falling from an escalator during Jets-Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium, the local public safety department said.

  • Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council on intensification of nuclear news: Information terrorism from Russia

    ROMAN PETRENKO - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 14:53 The Centre for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC) emphasises that Russia will continue to intensify nuclear blackmail, so there is a high probability of all kinds of provocations on its part.

  • The US says a cap on Russian oil prices would save billions of dollars for importers like Turkey and Thailand, report says

    A G7 plan to limit the price of Russian crude could add up to $160 billion in lower import costs for 50 emerging markets, the US Treasury estimates.

  • South Korean defense minister calls BTS fulfilling military service ‘desirable’

    On Oct. 4, during the National Defense Committee’s interpellation session, Lee was asked for his thoughts regarding the proposal last month from lawmaker Kim Young-bae of the Democratic Party of Korea. The proposed bill would have allowed an alternative exemption to be made for pop artists who have made significant cultural impact. Lee said it is "desirable that members of BTS carry out their mandatory military service,” but if it came down to it, he would "respect the revised law if it does pass in Congress," according to NME.

  • Milwaukee heads toward $450,000 settlement with bystander shot by police

    Tari Davis was shot in the stomach by officer Nikolas Zens after a man who was being chased by police ran to Davis' back door.