Are SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • SKP Resources Bhd's estimated fair value is RM1.11 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • SKP Resources Bhd is estimated to be 21% overvalued based on current share price of RM1.34

  • Our fair value estimate is 55% higher than SKP Resources Bhd's analyst price target of RM1.72

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for SKP Resources Bhd

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)

RM255.0m

RM144.9m

RM152.8m

RM159.9m

RM166.3m

RM172.7m

RM179.2m

RM185.9m

RM192.7m

RM199.7m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Analyst x3

Analyst x3

Analyst x1

Est @ 4.00%

Est @ 3.87%

Est @ 3.78%

Est @ 3.72%

Est @ 3.67%

Est @ 3.64%

Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12%

RM227

RM115

RM108

RM100

RM92.6

RM85.6

RM79.0

RM72.9

RM67.2

RM61.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM1.0b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM200m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM2.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM2.3b÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM725m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM1.7b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM1.3, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SKP Resources Bhd as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.105. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for SKP Resources Bhd

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

  • Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

  • Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Electronic industry.

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electronic market.

Opportunity

  • Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

  • Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

  • Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

  • Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For SKP Resources Bhd, there are three essential elements you should further examine:

  1. Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for SKP Resources Bhd (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does SKPRES's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

