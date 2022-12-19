SKP Resources Bhd's (KLSE:SKPRES) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

It's not a stretch to say that SKP Resources Bhd's (KLSE:SKPRES) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.2x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Malaysia, where the median P/E ratio is around 13x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

SKP Resources Bhd's earnings growth of late has been pretty similar to most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the mediocre earnings performance to persist, which has held the P/E back. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this can at least be maintained so that you could pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like SKP Resources Bhd's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 22%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 114% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 13% per annum during the coming three years according to the nine analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 11% per year, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's understandable that SKP Resources Bhd's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on while the company is keeping a low profile.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that SKP Resources Bhd maintains its moderate P/E off the back of its forecast growth being in line with the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a high or low P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for SKP Resources Bhd you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

