Do SKS Technologies Group's (ASX:SKS) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is SKS Technologies Group Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Recognition must be given to the that SKS Technologies Group has grown EPS by 42% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. SKS Technologies Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 89% to AU$67m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since SKS Technologies Group is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$20m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are SKS Technologies Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in SKS Technologies Group will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. In fact, they own 40% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. Valued at only AU$20m SKS Technologies Group is really small for a listed company. So this large proportion of shares owned by insiders only amounts to AU$7.8m. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

Should You Add SKS Technologies Group To Your Watchlist?

SKS Technologies Group's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching SKS Technologies Group very closely. Still, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with SKS Technologies Group (including 2 which are a bit concerning).

