Skull found in 1986 belonged to California nurse who disappeared in 1970s, authorities confirm

One Placer County family received closure this holiday season after the Placer County Sheriff’s Office connected human remains found near Interstate 80 to a woman who went missing in 1970 once suspected to be killed by the Zodiac Killer.

Donna Lass, 25, was last seen walking in the South Lake Tahoe area with a young, blonde man near an apartment she had rented but never lived in. The registered nurse left behind a new car, bank account and a large wardrobe.

Lass, who worked at a casino in Stateline, Nevada, was last seen in Sept. 6, 1970. The South Lake Tahoe Police Department exhausted all leads trying to find Lass, according to a Sacramento Bee newspaper clipping provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

In 1986, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office found a skull near Highway 20, not far from Interstate 80, in the Camp Spaulding area. Deputies and coroners couldn’t identify the skull, so it was classified as a Jane Doe, the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

An article published in the Saturday, Feb. 6, 1971, edition of The Sacramento Bee on the disappearance of Donna Lass. On Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, officials in Placer County announced the identification of Lass as the skull found in 1986 along Highway 20 near Yuba Pass and Emigrant Gap.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reported many people at the time had the Zodiac Killer, the elusive Northern California serial killer, had claimed Lass’ life. That’s because of a postcard depicting the Sierra Club was sent to police and a Christmas card was sent to Lass’ sister, according to the newspaper.

The Bee newspaper clipping shown by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office includes the postcard with the Zodiac Killer’s signature on it, though that did not appear in the pages of The Bee that day. That infamous calling card is a circle with a cross through it was published in the March 26, 1971, edition of the newspaper.

An article about victims connected to the Zodiac Killer, including the possibility that Donna Lass was among them, appears in a Friday, March 26, 1971, article in The Sacramento Bee. On Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, officials in Placer County announced the identification of Lass as the skull found in 1986 along Highway 20 near Yuba Pass and Emigrant Gap. Authorities have not connected Lass’ death to the Zodiac Killer.

Sgt. David Smith, a spokesman for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, said by email that authorities haven’t linked Lass’ death to the Zodiac Killer, who has never been apprehended or identified.

It was unclear if the coroner has identified the cause and manner of Lass’ death.

A cold case team — which includes members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Placer County District Attorney’s Office dedicated to solving cases with few leads — sent the skull to the state Department of Justice in the hopes the DNA technology could provide more answers.

Justice officials matched the skull’s DNA with the DNA of a Lass family member, the Sheriff’s Office said.





“This allowed them to identify the skull as the remains of Donna Lass,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department told Lass’ family last week of the identification, according to authorities.

“We are extremely grateful that this team effort was able to bring closure to the Lass family and are hopeful that cold case detectives can continue to make advances in these cases,” the sheriff said.

Anyone who may have more information about Lass’ disappearance is asked to email the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at cybertips@cityofslt.us.