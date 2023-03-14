Skull found in south Seattle shows signs of stabbing, ruled a homicide

A human skull found last week by Seattle Parks and Recreation crews at Be’er Sheva Park shows signs of foul play and has been ruled a homicide, the Seattle Police Department announced Monday.

The skull was found on the morning of Wednesday, March 8, as crews cleared out brush in a fenced-off area of the park.

Police transported the skull to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office for further analysis. The medical examiner found evidence that the victim had been stabbed and ruled the death a homicide.

SPD homicide detectives will be leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.