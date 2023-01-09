Skull, other human remains found in remote desert in Arizona

Human remains were discovered over the weekend in the remote area of a desert in Buckeye, Arizona, according to police.

Buckeye Police said a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue on Saturday at around 1 p.m.

"Investigators are currently processing the scene. The remains will be turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for forensic examination and identification," police said in a press release.

A person had been off-roading in the remote desert area when they found the human skeletal remains, police said.

Police asked residents to avoid the area after the discovery.