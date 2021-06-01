'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'America the Fallen (with Ben Rhodes)' — May 29, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How do we rescue American democracy from the corrupt grip of an extremist party determined to undermine democratic norms and cement minority rule by authoritarian means? This is the problem before us as laid out by Ben Rhodes, the former deputy national security advisor to Barack Obama, co-host of the "Pod Save the World" podcast and author of the new book "After the Fall." Rhodes joins Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti on this episode to discuss many aspects of domestic and foreign policy, including the conflict between Israel and Palestinians, the global influence of presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, and several of the sweeping legislative proposals before Congress today.

All of this comes on the heels of the failure in the Senate to form an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol, for which 19 more Senators voted in favor than against but failed to meet the 60-vote threshold to invoke cloture.

GUEST:

  • Ben Rhodes (@brhodes), former deputy national security advisor to Barack Obama; author

HOSTS:

  • Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News

  • Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News

  • Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice (contributing co-host)

RESOURCES:

Follow us on Twitter: @SkullduggeryPod

Listen and subscribe to "Skullduggery" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Email us with feedback, questions or tips: SkullduggeryPod@yahoo.com.

Skullduggery is a political podcast about underhandedness. Trickery. Unscrupulous behavior. Skullduggery breaks down the conduct of Washington&#39;s political class, tracks the latest in conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns coursing through social media &#x002014; and who is pushing them &#x002014; and keeps you up to date on the latest investigations into misbehavior by members of Congress as well as current and former government officials. Yahoo News&#x002019; veteran investigative journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman break news, offer authoritative analysis on sensitive national security and law enforcement issues and draw intriguing historical parallels from decades of covering D.C. scandal
Skullduggery is a political podcast about underhandedness. Trickery. Unscrupulous behavior. Skullduggery breaks down the conduct of Washington's political class, tracks the latest in conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns coursing through social media — and who is pushing them — and keeps you up to date on the latest investigations into misbehavior by members of Congress as well as current and former government officials. Yahoo News’ veteran investigative journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman break news, offer authoritative analysis on sensitive national security and law enforcement issues and draw intriguing historical parallels from decades of covering D.C. scandal

Recommended Stories

  • Man charged after CCTV shows another Asian woman randomly attacked on street in NYC

    A man in an orange hoodie and denim jacket is seen punching her unprovoked in camera footage

  • Biden's battle to rebuild America's crumbling infrastructure

    C minus: that is the near-failing grade handed to America’s decaying infrastructure by its top engineers after decades of “chronic underinvestment”. A sweeping modernisation of its energy supply, roads, bridges and airports were on the long shopping list of the American Society of Civil Engineers’ four-yearly infrastructure report card in March. It estimates an extra $2.6 trillion of spending over the next 10 years is needed to boost it up to a solid B grade - a 77pc increase. “Much of the West’s infrastructure is creaking,” says Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte. “Going through some US airports feels like a trip back to the 1960s.” Joe Biden believed he had a solution with a $2.3 trillion investment proposal that targeted transport, clean energy, electric car infrastructure and broadband. But nothing is ever so simple on Capitol Hill. Publicly, Biden has said he wants bipartisan support for a bill and would scale back plans to $1.7 trillion in order to satisfy Republican senators. GOP politicians have made Biden a $928bn counteroffer but many doubt whether the President will accept such a cut - or whether his aim for bipartisan support is genuine. If talks with the Republicans falter, he can use the budget reconciliation process to push his plans through. Normally the filibuster would mean proposals need 60 votes in the Senate, but under the budget reconciliation Biden needs just a simple majority on a few specific votes each year. There is a 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans in the Senate but the vice-president, Kamala Harris, has the casting vote in a tie.

  • Iran says progress made in nuclear talks but key issues remain

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran and six world powers have made significant progress in talks to revive their 2015 nuclear deal but important issues still need to be resolved, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday. Iran and the powers have negotiated in Vienna since April to work out steps that Tehran and Washington must take on sanctions and nuclear activities to return to full compliance with the nuclear pact. After former U.S. President Donald Trump ditched the deal three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran, Tehran has been rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, enriching it to higher levels of fissile purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up production.

  • Large North American meat plants stop slaughter after JBS cyberattack

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -JBS canceled shifts at large U.S. and Canadian meat plants on Tuesday after the company was hit by a cyberattack over the weekend, threatening to disrupt food supply chains and further inflate food prices. The attack caused JBS's Australian operations to shut down on Monday. The company, the world's largest meatpacker, said it was working to resolve the incident, which has stopped livestock slaughter in JBS plants in several U.S. states.

  • Toyota, Honda temporarily halt production in Malaysia due to COVID-19 lockdown

    Japanese carmakers Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co have temporarily suspended production at their factories in Malaysia due to a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the companies said on Tuesday. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday announced a "total lockdown" from June 1 to 14 in a bid to contain a recent surge in coronavirus infections. Toyota, which produced around 51,000 vehicles in Malaysia last year, will suspend sales and production from Tuesday, a spokeswoman said, adding that the company has not decided when production will resume.

  • U.S. manufacturing picks up in May; raw material, labor shortages abound

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in May as pent-up demand amid a reopening economy boosted orders, but unfinished work piled up because of shortages of raw materials and labor. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday found companies and their suppliers "continue to struggle to meet increasing levels of demand," noting that "record-long lead times, wide-scale shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products are continuing to affect all segments" of manufacturing. According to the ISM, worker absenteeism and short-term shutdowns because of shortages of parts and workers continued to limit manufacturing's growth potential.

  • French Open betting: How Naomi Osaka's withdrawal affects odds

    Iga Swiatek is now the overwhelming favorite at just +175.

  • Sinéad O’Connor explains how her shocking 'SNL' performance was 'a blessing'

    The Irish singer says tearing up a picture of Pope John Paul II was done to make a point that people wouldn't understand for years.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Witness says attacker 'had a deathtrap' on SFPD officer

    "Some people are not safe for society:" The man who attacked her allegedly said the day before he "specializes in killing Asian people." His criminal record shows he has assaulted officers before, in other parts of California. This attack happened in Chinatown.

  • China, Taiwan spar again over vaccines, accuse each other of politicking

    China and Taiwan traded more accusations on Monday about COVID-19 vaccines, with Beijing saying they should not be a political tool while Taiwan's ruling party said China was the "black hand" preventing it accessing shots internationally. The two have sparred repeatedly since the pandemic started, over everything from China's transparency about the virus' spread to Taiwan's lack of full access to the World Health Organization, worsening already bad ties. Japan said on Friday it would consider sharing COVID-19 vaccines with other countries as a ruling party panel urged that part of its stock of AstraZeneca Plc doses be provided to Chinese-claimed Taiwan, which welcomed the news.

  • Margaret Cho talks polyamory, pansexuality and her parents' gay bookstore

    In honor of our LGBTQ Pride Month series, TODAY sat down with the trailblazing actor and comedian where no topic was off limits.

  • Kyrie Irving was right

    All it took was one Celtics fan to confirm Kyrie Irving's fears and remind us that we as a society are not actually better than this.

  • Lord Ashcroft’s daughter-in-law charged after police officer killed in Belize shooting

    Jasmine Hartin is partner of the son of Conservative grandee Lord Ashcroft

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’

  • ‘Proud of you’: AOC leads tributes to Naomi Osaka for standing her ground at French Open

    Naomi Osaka was threatened with expulsion from the Grand Slam after she refused to participate in press conference citing mental health concerns

  • Nikki Haley accused of hypocrisy for posting beachside pic after Memorial Day attack on Kamala Harris

    Whole controversy ignores any actual issues facing veterans

  • Oath Keepers wanted antifa to attack Capitol so Trump could declare martial law, indictment says

    Stewart Rhodes allegedly wanted former president ‘to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia’

  • Peru Covid deaths now highest in the world by population after it revises tally

    Peru’s death toll due to Covid-19 increased by over 110,000 after the update

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • Tarzan actor and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s