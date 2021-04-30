'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Biden's hundred days (with Douglas Brinkley & Jonathan Alter)' — April 29, 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
On the day after President Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress, and to mark the occasion of his first hundred days in office, Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti are joined by esteemed historians and authors Douglas Brinkley and Jonathan Alter to break down the speech and place Biden’s nascent presidency in important historical context. They discuss parallels with both FDR and Jimmy Carter, place Biden in the history of modern progressive presidents, as well as look ahead to possible pitfalls and obstacles that may stand in the way of the agenda that Biden introduced to the nation.
Also, our hosts discuss the latest news in the ignominious downfall of Rudy Giuliani, who once graced the cover of Time magazine, but who this week had his office and home searched by the FBI as part of an ongoing investigation into his dealings in Ukraine.
GUESTS:
Douglas Brinkley (@ProfDBrinkley), professor of history at Rice University, author
Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter), contributing correspondent, NBC News; author
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice (contributing co-host)
RESOURCES:
President Biden delivers first address to a joint session of Congress (April 28)
“How F.D.R.’s Heir Is Changing the Country” by Jonathan Alter, New York Times (April 12)
“Rightful Heritage: Franklin D. Roosevelt and the Land of America” by Douglas Brinkley (HarperCollins, 2017)
“His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, a Life” by Jonathan Alter (Simon & Schuster, 2020)