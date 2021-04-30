'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Biden's hundred days (with Douglas Brinkley & Jonathan Alter)' — April 29, 2021

On the day after President Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress, and to mark the occasion of his first hundred days in office, Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti are joined by esteemed historians and authors Douglas Brinkley and Jonathan Alter to break down the speech and place Biden’s nascent presidency in important historical context. They discuss parallels with both FDR and Jimmy Carter, place Biden in the history of modern progressive presidents, as well as look ahead to possible pitfalls and obstacles that may stand in the way of the agenda that Biden introduced to the nation.

Also, our hosts discuss the latest news in the ignominious downfall of Rudy Giuliani, who once graced the cover of Time magazine, but who this week had his office and home searched by the FBI as part of an ongoing investigation into his dealings in Ukraine.

GUESTS:

Douglas Brinkley (@ProfDBrinkley), professor of history at Rice University, author

Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter), contributing correspondent, NBC News; author

HOSTS:

Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News

Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News

Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice (contributing co-host)

RESOURCES:

Follow us on Twitter: @SkullduggeryPod

Listen and subscribe to “Skullduggery” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Email us with feedback, questions or tips: SkullduggeryPod@yahoo.com