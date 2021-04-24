'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Biden's refugee problem' — April 24, 2021

The Biden administration has failed to facilitate the admission of more refugees into the United States, which was a campaign promise and a much longed-for change from the punitive policies of the Trump era. Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti are joined by Mark Hetfield, the president and CEO of HIAS, the Jewish-American refugee advocacy group, to talk about the refugee resettlement program and what the Biden administration could — and should — do to serve this humanitarian need.

Then investigative journalist and Yahoo News contributor Jana Winter joins to talk about her recent bombshell story about a covert operation to monitor citizens’ social media posts being run by the United States Postal Service. What do we know about this program, and what more can we find out?

GUESTS:

HOSTS:

  • Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News

  • Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News

  • Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), Fellow, Brennan Center for Justice (contributing co-host)

RESOURCES:

Skullduggery is a political podcast about underhandedness. Trickery. Unscrupulous behavior. Skullduggery breaks down the conduct of Washington&#39;s political class, tracks the latest in conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns coursing through social media &#x002014; and who is pushing them &#x002014; and keeps you up to date on the latest investigations into misbehavior by members of Congress as well as current and former government officials. Yahoo News&#x002019; veteran investigative journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman break news, offer authoritative analysis on sensitive national security and law enforcement issues and draw intriguing historical parallels from decades of covering D.C. scandal
