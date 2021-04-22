'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Guilty, guilty, guilty: Processing the Chauvin verdict' — April 21, 2021

The guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd triggered a wave of emotions for a beleaguered nation that watched it read live on Tuesday afternoon. For the first time in the history of the state of Minnesota — over 160 years — a white police officer was convicted for killing a Black civilian while on duty. Should this give us hope about the future of police accountability and racial justice in America? Or is this just a lone data point? Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti are joined by Yahoo News reporter Crystal Hill, who covered the trial, and then by Nakia Gordon, a neuroscientist and a psychology professor at Marquette University, who talks about the range of emotional responses to what was at the core of this trial: the denial of a person’s humanity.

GUESTS:

Crystal Hill (@crysnhill), reporter, Yahoo News

Nakia Gordon (@Nakia_S_Gordon), assistant chair and associate professor of psychology at Marquette University

HOSTS:

Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News

Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News

Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice (contributing co-host)

RESOURCES:

Follow us on Twitter: @SkullduggeryPod

Listen and subscribe to “Skullduggery” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Email us with feedback, questions or tips: SkullduggeryPod@yahoo.com