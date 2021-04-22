'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Guilty, guilty, guilty: Processing the Chauvin verdict' — April 21, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd triggered a wave of emotions for a beleaguered nation that watched it read live on Tuesday afternoon. For the first time in the history of the state of Minnesota — over 160 years — a white police officer was convicted for killing a Black civilian while on duty. Should this give us hope about the future of police accountability and racial justice in America? Or is this just a lone data point? Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti are joined by Yahoo News reporter Crystal Hill, who covered the trial, and then by Nakia Gordon, a neuroscientist and a psychology professor at Marquette University, who talks about the range of emotional responses to what was at the core of this trial: the denial of a person’s humanity.

GUESTS:

  • Crystal Hill (@crysnhill), reporter, Yahoo News

  • Nakia Gordon (@Nakia_S_Gordon), assistant chair and associate professor of psychology at Marquette University

HOSTS:

  • Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News

  • Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News

  • Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice (contributing co-host)

RESOURCES:

Follow us on Twitter: @SkullduggeryPod

Listen and subscribe to “Skullduggery” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Email us with feedback, questions or tips: SkullduggeryPod@yahoo.com

Skullduggery is a political podcast about underhandedness. Trickery. Unscrupulous behavior. Skullduggery breaks down the conduct of Washington&#39;s political class, tracks the latest in conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns coursing through social media &#x002014; and who is pushing them &#x002014; and keeps you up to date on the latest investigations into misbehavior by members of Congress as well as current and former government officials. Yahoo News&#x002019; veteran investigative journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman break news, offer authoritative analysis on sensitive national security and law enforcement issues and draw intriguing historical parallels from decades of covering D.C. scandal
Skullduggery is a political podcast about underhandedness. Trickery. Unscrupulous behavior. Skullduggery breaks down the conduct of Washington's political class, tracks the latest in conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns coursing through social media — and who is pushing them — and keeps you up to date on the latest investigations into misbehavior by members of Congress as well as current and former government officials. Yahoo News’ veteran investigative journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman break news, offer authoritative analysis on sensitive national security and law enforcement issues and draw intriguing historical parallels from decades of covering D.C. scandal

Recommended Stories