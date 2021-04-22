'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Guilty, guilty, guilty: Processing the Chauvin verdict' — April 21, 2021
The guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd triggered a wave of emotions for a beleaguered nation that watched it read live on Tuesday afternoon. For the first time in the history of the state of Minnesota — over 160 years — a white police officer was convicted for killing a Black civilian while on duty. Should this give us hope about the future of police accountability and racial justice in America? Or is this just a lone data point? Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti are joined by Yahoo News reporter Crystal Hill, who covered the trial, and then by Nakia Gordon, a neuroscientist and a psychology professor at Marquette University, who talks about the range of emotional responses to what was at the core of this trial: the denial of a person’s humanity.
GUESTS:
Crystal Hill (@crysnhill), reporter, Yahoo News
Nakia Gordon (@Nakia_S_Gordon), assistant chair and associate professor of psychology at Marquette University
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice (contributing co-host)
RESOURCES:
“Derek Chauvin found guilty in the murder of George Floyd” by Crystal Hill, Yahoo News (April 20)
“Derek Chauvin, convicted of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis, is led away in handcuffs” by Chao Xiong and Paul Walsh, Star Tribune (April 20)
“Being Seen: Valuing Humanity Amid Social Unrest” by Nakia S. Gordon, Psychology Today (Nov. 5, 2020)
“Justice Department announces Minneapolis police probe after Chauvin murder conviction” by Crystal Hill, Yahoo News (April 21)