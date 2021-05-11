'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Did Eddie Gallagher cross the line?' (with Dan Taberski) — May 11, 2021

The 2019 trial of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher gripped the nation due to the heinousness of the crimes of which he was accused. And though the SEAL platoon leader was charged with the 2017 murder of an Iraqi detainee, he was acquitted of all charges but one — posing in a photo with a young dead Iraqi man. However, over the course of the six episodes of the new podcast “The Line,” written and produced by Dan Taberski , the story of how that man died becomes much, much more complicated. Taberski joins Michael Isikoff , Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti on this episode to discuss his podcast and its shocking new revelations, as well as the culture of the military’s elite special operators that Taberski spent so much time learning about firsthand through the community of SEALs he spoke with for the show. What are the true costs of a 20-year war on the psyches of the men and women who fight it? And what responsibility do we, the American people, have for how they draw the line between what is acceptable and what is forbidden in war?

GUEST:

Dan Taberski (@dtaberski), writer and executive producer of “The Line” podcast

HOSTS:

Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News

Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News

Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice (contributing co-host)

