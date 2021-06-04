'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Let’s play Hardball (with Chris Matthews)' — June 3, 2021
Chris Matthews surprised his audience one evening in March 2020 by suddenly stepping down from MSNBC’s “Hardball,” the political roundtable he’d hosted for more than 20 years. Matthews, whose new book, This Country: My Life in Politics and History, comes out this week, joins Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti to discuss the role of the media in politics, how the political polarization of today compares to the Reagan era and Matthews’s abrupt departure from his program.
Plus, our hosts respond to a troubling tweet from Maggie Haberman of the New York Times about Trump’s plans to return to the White House — quicker than seems possible, given a close read of the U.S. Constitution.
GUEST:
Chris Matthews (@HardballChris), author, journalist, former host of MSNBC’s “Hardball”
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice (contributing co-host)
