'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Q: Unmasked' — April 10, 2021
The writer-director of the stunning new six-part investigative documentary series “Q: Into the Storm,” Cullen Hoback, joins Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti to talk about his project, which spans years and multiple continents in search of the connections between the QAnon movement and a mysterious trio of figures associated with the website 8chan (or, as it was later known, 8kun). They talk about the implications of the documentary’s more fascinating discoveries, including a possible “confession” by Ron Watkins.
Our hosts also give you the latest on Gaetz-gate and update you on the backlash to MLB’s fight against Georgia’s restrictive new voting laws, which President Biden has called “Jim Crow on steroids.”
GUEST:
Cullen Hoback (@CullenHoback), investigative filmmaker, writer-director of “Q: Into the Storm”
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice
RESOURCES:
“Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker, Who Then Venmo’d Teen” by Jose Pagliery and Roger Sollenberger, the Daily Beast (April 9, 2021)
“Q: Into the Storm,” available on HBO and HBO Max (Footage courtesy of HBO)