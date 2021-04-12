'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Q: Unmasked' — April 10, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The writer-director of the stunning new six-part investigative documentary series “Q: Into the Storm,” Cullen Hoback, joins Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti to talk about his project, which spans years and multiple continents in search of the connections between the QAnon movement and a mysterious trio of figures associated with the website 8chan (or, as it was later known, 8kun). They talk about the implications of the documentary’s more fascinating discoveries, including a possible “confession” by Ron Watkins.

Our hosts also give you the latest on Gaetz-gate and update you on the backlash to MLB’s fight against Georgia’s restrictive new voting laws, which President Biden has called “Jim Crow on steroids.”

GUEST:

  • Cullen Hoback (@CullenHoback), investigative filmmaker, writer-director of “Q: Into the Storm”

HOSTS:

  • Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News

  • Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News

  • Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice

RESOURCES:

Follow us on Twitter: @SkullduggeryPod

Listen and subscribe to “Skullduggery” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Skullduggery is a political podcast about underhandedness. Trickery. Unscrupulous behavior. Skullduggery breaks down the conduct of Washington&#39;s political class, tracks the latest in conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns coursing through social media &#x002014; and who is pushing them &#x002014; and keeps you up to date on the latest investigations into misbehavior by members of Congress as well as current and former government officials. Yahoo News&#x002019; veteran investigative journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman break news, offer authoritative analysis on sensitive national security and law enforcement issues and draw intriguing historical parallels from decades of covering D.C. scandal
Skullduggery is a political podcast about underhandedness. Trickery. Unscrupulous behavior. Skullduggery breaks down the conduct of Washington's political class, tracks the latest in conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns coursing through social media — and who is pushing them — and keeps you up to date on the latest investigations into misbehavior by members of Congress as well as current and former government officials. Yahoo News’ veteran investigative journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman break news, offer authoritative analysis on sensitive national security and law enforcement issues and draw intriguing historical parallels from decades of covering D.C. scandal

Recommended Stories