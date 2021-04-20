'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'The Threat of QAnon (with Ali Soufan)' — April 20, 2021
Former FBI special agent, author, and counterterrorism expert Ali Soufan joins Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti to talk about his organization’s shocking new report about the spread of the Q conspiracy. Soufan talks about the influence of foreign adversaries in the spread of disinformation, the role of the tech platforms and the algorithms that promote and fuel the conspiracy, and about what can be done to counter this dangerous movement, by taking what Soufan calls an “all-citizens” approach to the problem.
GUEST:
Ali Soufan (@Ali_H_Soufan) former FBI special agent; CEO, Soufan Group; founder, Soufan Center
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice (contributing co-host)
RESOURCES:
“Quantifying The Q Conspiracy: A Data-Driven Approach to Understanding the Threat Posed by QAnon,” Soufan Center Special Report (Apr. 19, 2021)
“Report: China, Russia fueling QAnon conspiracy theories” by Michael Isikoff, Yahoo News (Apr. 19, 2021)
“In secret Facebook groups, America’s best warriors share racist jabs, lies about 2020, even QAnon theories” by Carol E. Lee, NBC News (Apr. 16, 2021)
“Reps. Malinowski and Eshoo Reintroduce Bill to Hold Tech Platforms Accountable for Algorithmic Promotion of Extremism” (Mar. 24, 2021)