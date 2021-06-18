'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Crime and punishment' (with Bill Bratton) — June 17, 2021

What is the cause of the nationwide rise in violent crime? Veteran New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton joins hosts Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti to discuss the rise in crime and to comment on the national conversation about the role of police. Bratton shares his thoughts on what reforms are needed, which ones he’s against and the impact of the “defund the police” movement on officer morale. He also has some things to say about his former boss Rudy Giuliani.

Plus, we hear from DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the threat of domestic extremists, and get to hear some of the early responses to the new season of the critically acclaimed podcast “Conspiracyland,” “The Secret Lives and Brutal Death of Jamal Khashoggi,” which is available now.

Bill Bratton (@CommissBratton), executive chairman, Teneo Risk; former police commissioner, NYC (1994-1996, 2014-2016), Boston (1993-1994); former police chief, L.A. (2002-2009)

Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News

Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News

Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice (contributing co-host)

