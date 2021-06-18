'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Crime and punishment' (with Bill Bratton) — June 17, 2021
What is the cause of the nationwide rise in violent crime? Veteran New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton joins hosts Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti to discuss the rise in crime and to comment on the national conversation about the role of police. Bratton shares his thoughts on what reforms are needed, which ones he’s against and the impact of the “defund the police” movement on officer morale. He also has some things to say about his former boss Rudy Giuliani.
Plus, we hear from DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the threat of domestic extremists, and get to hear some of the early responses to the new season of the critically acclaimed podcast “Conspiracyland,” “The Secret Lives and Brutal Death of Jamal Khashoggi,” which is available now.
GUEST:
Bill Bratton (@CommissBratton), executive chairman, Teneo Risk; former police commissioner, NYC (1994-1996, 2014-2016), Boston (1993-1994); former police chief, L.A. (2002-2009)
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice (contributing co-host)
RESOURCES:
“Conspiracyland Season 3: The Secret Lives and Brutal Death of Jamal Khashoggi”
“‘The most significant terrorism-related threat’: DHS secretary says domestic extremists now more a danger to U.S. than foreign terrorist groups” by Michael Isikoff (Yahoo News, June 15)
“White House Fact Sheet: National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism” (June 15)
“The Profession: A Memoir of Community, Race, and the Arc of Policing in America” by Bill Bratton and Peter Knobler (Penguin Random House, 2021)
“As a longtime police chief, I believe we have to reestablish trust” by William J. Bratton (Washington Post, June 4)
“Making New York less safe: Bills in Albany would make it harder to protect law-abiding” by William J. Bratton (New York Daily News, June 10)