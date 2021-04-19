'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Will Afghanistan end like Vietnam?' — April 17, 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
President Biden has announced his plans to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 and end America’s longest war — but is it too soon to leave? Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti are joined by Richard Clarke, the former counterterrorism adviser under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and an outspoken critic of the Bush administration’s response to 9/11. Clarke talks about the original flaws in the Afghanistan campaign and gives his informed take on how future threats might endanger not only the Afghan government, but also the United States.
Then eight-year Marine veteran and novelist Elliot Ackerman joins to respond to some of Clarke’s opinions and to offer his own foreboding predictions about what is to come. The United States might be done with Afghanistan, Ackerman said, but Afghanistan isn’t done with the United States.
GUESTS:
Richard Clarke (@richardclarke), former assistant secretary of state, National Security Council member and White House counterterrorism adviser.
Elliot Ackerman (@elliotackerman), author of “2034: A Novel of the Next World War" (with Adm. James Stavridis)
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice (contributing co-host)
RESOURCES: