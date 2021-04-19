'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Will Afghanistan end like Vietnam?' — April 17, 2021

·1 min read
President Biden has announced his plans to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 and end America’s longest war — but is it too soon to leave? Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti are joined by Richard Clarke, the former counterterrorism adviser under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and an outspoken critic of the Bush administration’s response to 9/11. Clarke talks about the original flaws in the Afghanistan campaign and gives his informed take on how future threats might endanger not only the Afghan government, but also the United States.

Then eight-year Marine veteran and novelist Elliot Ackerman joins to respond to some of Clarke’s opinions and to offer his own foreboding predictions about what is to come. The United States might be done with Afghanistan, Ackerman said, but Afghanistan isn’t done with the United States.

GUESTS:

HOSTS:

  • Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News

  • Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News

  • Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice (contributing co-host)

RESOURCES:

Skullduggery is a political podcast about underhandedness. Trickery. Unscrupulous behavior. Skullduggery breaks down the conduct of Washington&#39;s political class, tracks the latest in conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns coursing through social media &#x002014; and who is pushing them &#x002014; and keeps you up to date on the latest investigations into misbehavior by members of Congress as well as current and former government officials. Yahoo News&#x002019; veteran investigative journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman break news, offer authoritative analysis on sensitive national security and law enforcement issues and draw intriguing historical parallels from decades of covering D.C. scandal
