‘Skullduggery’ political podcast: This doleful ritual — March 25, 2021

A horrific massacre; outrage, sadness; calls for reform; and then — nothing. This is our nation’s “doleful ritual” in the wake of yet another mass shooting. In the wake of the mass murder in Atlanta, another community is now in mourning, and an aggrieved and bewildered nation again begins a conversation about possible legislative answers.

In this episode, Mayor Sam Weaver of Boulder speaks with Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti about what his city has gone through and how it will be part of the gun control conversation to come. Then, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., joins to talk about the politicization of gun reform, about whether we need new laws or agencies to tackle the rising threat of domestic terrorism, and about reviewing a close election in Iowa.

GUESTS:

  • Mayor Sam Weaver (@sampweaver), mayor of Boulder, Colo.

  • Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin), U.S. congresswoman, D-Mich., chair of subcommittee on intelligence and counterterrorism

HOSTS:

  • Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), chief investigative correspondent, Yahoo News

  • Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), editor in chief, Yahoo News

  • Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice

RESOURCES:

Follow us on Twitter: @SkullduggeryPod

Listen and subscribe to “Skullduggery” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Skullduggery is a political podcast about underhandedness. Trickery. Unscrupulous behavior. Skullduggery breaks down the conduct of Washington&#39;s political class, tracks the latest in conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns coursing through social media &#x002014; and who is pushing them &#x002014; and keeps you up to date on the latest investigations into misbehavior by members of Congress as well as current and former government officials. Yahoo News&#x002019; veteran investigative journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman break news, offer authoritative analysis on sensitive national security and law enforcement issues and draw intriguing historical parallels from decades of covering D.C. scandal
