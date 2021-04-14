'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Sen. Murphy's Law' — April 14, 2021

·1 min read
In the aftermath of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said he experienced an awakening and was called to fight for meaningful gun reform on behalf of the grieving families in his home state. Murphy joined Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti on this episode to talk about his renewed push for gun control legislation in the wake of recent shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colo. He talked about his strategy to get things done with — or without — the help of Senate Republicans, and about the Biden administration’s plan to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan later this year.

Our hosts also discuss the federal pause in the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn., as the trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd continues in nearby Minneapolis.

GUEST:

Sen, Chris Murphy, D-Conn. (@ChrisMurphyCT)

HOSTS:

Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News

Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News

Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice (contributing co-host)

RESOURCES:

“Student killed by police after firing at officers in shooting at Tennessee school” (Associated Press, April 12)

“The Violence Inside Us: A Brief History of an Ongoing American Tragedy,” by Chris Murphy (Random House, 2020)

Follow us on Twitter: @SkullduggeryPod

Listen and subscribe to “Skullduggery” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Skullduggery is a political podcast about underhandedness. Trickery. Unscrupulous behavior. Skullduggery breaks down the conduct of Washington&#39;s political class, tracks the latest in conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns coursing through social media &#x002014; and who is pushing them &#x002014; and keeps you up to date on the latest investigations into misbehavior by members of Congress as well as current and former government officials. Yahoo News&#x002019; veteran investigative journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman break news, offer authoritative analysis on sensitive national security and law enforcement issues and draw intriguing historical parallels from decades of covering D.C. scandal
