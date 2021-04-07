'Skullduggery' political podcast: ‘Florida-Georgia Line’ — April 7, 2021

In the wake of its controversial and restrictive new voting laws, Major League Baseball decided to move its All-Star Game out of Atlanta. The organization wasn't alone in that reaction. Yahoo News’ Jon Ward joins Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti to talk about the implications of the corporate backlash in Georgia. Then, they are joined by Florida State Attorney Dave Aronberg of Palm Beach County, who lends his insight on a number of Florida stories in the news: the recent allegations that Gov. Ron DeSantis mishandled his state’s vaccine rollout through preferential treatment, the ongoing unraveling of Matt Gaetz and the possibilities for the future indictment of one auspicious Palm Beach resident.

GUESTS:

  • Jon Ward (@jonward11), Chief National Correspondent, Yahoo News

  • Dave Aronberg (@aronberg), State Attorney, Palm Beach County, Florida

HOSTS:

  • Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News

  • Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News

  • Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice

RESOURCES:

Skullduggery is a political podcast about underhandedness. Trickery. Unscrupulous behavior. Skullduggery breaks down the conduct of Washington&#39;s political class, tracks the latest in conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns coursing through social media &#x002014; and who is pushing them &#x002014; and keeps you up to date on the latest investigations into misbehavior by members of Congress as well as current and former government officials. Yahoo News&#x002019; veteran investigative journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman break news, offer authoritative analysis on sensitive national security and law enforcement issues and draw intriguing historical parallels from decades of covering D.C. scandal
