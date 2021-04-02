'Skullduggery' political podcast: ‘Gaetz-gate’ — April 2, 2021

As a Justice Department investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., unfolds — involving sex trafficking a minor across state lines and possible campaign finance misdeeds — Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti sit down to untangle the twisted web that the congressman himself preemptively dubbed “Gaetz-gate” (or maybe just “Gaet”?). They are joined by Washington Post Justice Department reporter Devlin Barrett, and former federal prosecutor Steven Block, who each lend their insight and expertise to predict what comes next in this wild story.

GUESTS:

Devlin Barrett (@DevlinBarrett), reporter, Washington Post

Steven Block (@sablockus), former federal prosecutor

HOSTS:

Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News

Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News

Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice

