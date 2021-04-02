'Skullduggery' political podcast: ‘Gaetz-gate’ — April 2, 2021

As a Justice Department investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., unfolds — involving sex trafficking a minor across state lines and possible campaign finance misdeeds — Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti sit down to untangle the twisted web that the congressman himself preemptively dubbed “Gaetz-gate” (or maybe just “Gaet”?). They are joined by Washington Post Justice Department reporter Devlin Barrett, and former federal prosecutor Steven Block, who each lend their insight and expertise to predict what comes next in this wild story.

GUESTS:

HOSTS:

  • Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News

  • Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News

  • Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice

RESOURCES:

Follow us on Twitter: @SkullduggeryPod

Listen and subscribe to “Skullduggery” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts

Skullduggery is a political podcast about underhandedness. Trickery. Unscrupulous behavior. Skullduggery breaks down the conduct of Washington's political class, tracks the latest in conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns coursing through social media — and who is pushing them — and keeps you up to date on the latest investigations into misbehavior by members of Congress as well as current and former government officials. Yahoo News’ veteran investigative journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman break news, offer authoritative analysis on sensitive national security and law enforcement issues and draw intriguing historical parallels from decades of covering D.C. scandal

