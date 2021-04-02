'Skullduggery' political podcast: ‘Gaetz-gate’ — April 2, 2021
As a Justice Department investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., unfolds — involving sex trafficking a minor across state lines and possible campaign finance misdeeds — Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti sit down to untangle the twisted web that the congressman himself preemptively dubbed “Gaetz-gate” (or maybe just “Gaet”?). They are joined by Washington Post Justice Department reporter Devlin Barrett, and former federal prosecutor Steven Block, who each lend their insight and expertise to predict what comes next in this wild story.
GUESTS:
Devlin Barrett (@DevlinBarrett), reporter, Washington Post
Steven Block (@sablockus), former federal prosecutor
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice
RESOURCES:
“Gaetz investigation complicated by overture to his father about ex-FBI agent who went missing,” by Mike Zapotosky and Devlin Barrett, Washington Post (March 31, 2021)
“Justice Dept. Inquiry Into Matt Gaetz Said to Be Focused on Cash Paid to Women,” by Katie Benner and Michael S. Schmidt, New York Times (April 1, 2021)
“Gaetz showed nude photos of women he said he’d slept with to lawmakers, sources tell CNN,” by Jeremy Herb, Lauren Fox, and Ryan Nobles, CNN (April 1, 2021)