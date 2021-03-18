‘Skullduggery’ political podcast: Joe Biden got lucky winning the election - March 18, 2021

1 min read
Jonathan Allen, the co-author of the new campaign book “Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency,” joins Michael Isikoff and Dan Klaidman to share inside details on the Biden campaign that became, in unlikely fashion, the 46th presidential administration. Allen talks about the fateful swings on the campaign trail, Joe Biden's decisive victory in the South Carolina primary and how the COVID-19 pandemic shaped the calculus of Biden's messaging strategy. He also talks about the relationship between how Biden ran his campaign and how he has governed early in his presidency, sharing some insightful predictions about what we might see from President Biden as his term goes on.

GUEST:

  • Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc), Senior National Political Reporter, NBC News Digital

HOSTS:

  • Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News

  • Dan Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News

RESOURCES:

Follow us on Twitter: @SkullduggeryPod

Find more Skullduggery in-depth podcasts and articles here.

Listen and subscribe to “Skullduggery” political podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

