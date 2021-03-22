‘Skullduggery’ Political Podcast: For the People, with Rep. John Sarbanes — March 20, 2021

How can we save our democracy from partisan gerrymandering, the influence of big money in politics, voter suppression and the spread of disinformation? Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., says it is through the pro-democracy reforms of a bill he has authored: the For the People Act (H.R. 1 and S. 1 in the current Congress). He asserts that a majority of the American people, regardless of their party affiliation, agree with him. He sits down with Michael Isikoff , Dan Klaidman and new “Skullduggery” host Victoria Bassetti , legal expert and former Senate Judiciary Committee staffer, to talk about the sweeping implications of these proposals, and whether there will be enough political will to overcome the Senate filibuster and GOP opposition.

