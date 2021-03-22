‘Skullduggery’ Political Podcast: For the People, with Rep. John Sarbanes — March 20, 2021

·1 min read
How can we save our democracy from partisan gerrymandering, the influence of big money in politics, voter suppression and the spread of disinformation? Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., says it is through the pro-democracy reforms of a bill he has authored: the For the People Act (H.R. 1 and S. 1 in the current Congress). He asserts that a majority of the American people, regardless of their party affiliation, agree with him. He sits down with Michael Isikoff, Dan Klaidman and new “Skullduggery” host Victoria Bassetti, legal expert and former Senate Judiciary Committee staffer, to talk about the sweeping implications of these proposals, and whether there will be enough political will to overcome the Senate filibuster and GOP opposition.

GUEST:

  • Rep. John Sarbanes (@RepSarbanes), U.S. congressman, D-Md., author of H.R. 1

HOSTS:

  • Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), chief investigative correspondent, Yahoo News

  • Dan Klaidman (@dklaidman), editor in chief, Yahoo News

  • Victoria Bassetti (@vbass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice

RESOURCES:

Follow us on Twitter: @SkullduggeryPod

Listen and subscribe to “Skullduggery” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Skullduggery is a political podcast about underhandedness. Trickery. Unscrupulous behavior. Skullduggery breaks down the conduct of Washington&#39;s political class, tracks the latest in conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns coursing through social media &#x002014; and who is pushing them &#x002014; and keeps you up to date on the latest investigations into misbehavior by members of Congress as well as current and former government officials. Yahoo News&#x002019; veteran investigative journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman break news, offer authoritative analysis on sensitive national security and law enforcement issues and draw intriguing historical parallels from decades of covering D.C. scandal
