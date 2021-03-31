'Skullduggery' political podcast: Prosecuting the police — March 31, 2021

The trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd is underway in Minneapolis, and it represents a moment of grave importance in the fight against police brutality and abuse of power. First, Brandt Williams, an MPR reporter who’s on the scene of the trial, joins Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti to report on the trial’s opening days and on the mood in the city. Then, former DOJ veteran Kristy Parker joins to talk about the difficulties inherent in prosecuting police officers, and how the Garland Justice Department can take steps in the future to hold officers accountable. Our hosts also talk about the import and significance of President Biden’s list of judicial nominees, headed by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

GUESTS:

  • Brandt Williams (@BrandtMPR), reporter, Minnesota Public Radio

  • Kristy Parker (@KPNatsFan), counsel, Protect Democracy

HOSTS:

  • Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News

  • Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News

  • Victoria Bassetti (@VBass), fellow, Brennan Center for Justice

RESOURCES:

Skullduggery is a political podcast about underhandedness. Trickery. Unscrupulous behavior. Skullduggery breaks down the conduct of Washington&#39;s political class, tracks the latest in conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns coursing through social media &#x002014; and who is pushing them &#x002014; and keeps you up to date on the latest investigations into misbehavior by members of Congress as well as current and former government officials. Yahoo News&#x002019; veteran investigative journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman break news, offer authoritative analysis on sensitive national security and law enforcement issues and draw intriguing historical parallels from decades of covering D.C. scandal
