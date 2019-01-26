Skullduggery: The Power of Vice

“Skullduggery,” co-hosts Michael Isikoff and Dan Klaidman welcome two filmmakers to the podcast. First up, Jonathan Alter, journalist (and co-director of the upcoming HBO documentary “Breslin and Hamil: Deadline Artists”), for a discussion about the latest developments in the Trump-Russia story, including the recent BuzzFeed article that was criticized by special counsel Robert Mueller. Then writer, director and comedian Adam McKay joins us to talk about his Oscar-nominated film “Vice,” his take on the life and times of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

