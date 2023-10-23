Skulls and flowers on parade at Mexico's Catrinas procession

A person dressed in a costume participates in the Catrinas procession as part of the celebrations for the Day of the Dead, in Mexico City, Mexico, 22 October 2023.

Mexicans have been taking part in the Parade of the Catrinas, a lively procession of skeletons through Mexico City as they prepare to mark the Day of the Dead.

Many participants were made up to look like La Catrina, the name given to an elegant skeletal figure popular in Mexican culture.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a pre-Hispanic celebration of the cycle of life and death and takes place every year on 1 and 2 November.

Participants dressed as the popular Mexican figure Catrina perform during a parade, as part of the Day of the Dead celebrations, in Mexico City, Mexico 22 October, 2023.

It is one of the country's most important annual festivals.

Participants in the annual Catrinas Parade ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Mexico on 22 October, 2023

During the colourful festival, big parades are held, and people often paint their faces to look like skulls.

Participants in the annual Catrinas Parade ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Mexico on 22 October, 2023

Bright orange and yellow marigold flowers feature prominently as they are believed to attract the souls of the dead with their scent.

People dressed in costumes participate in the Catrinas procession as part of the celebrations for the Day of the Dead, in Mexico City, Mexico, 22 October 2023.

Huge papier-mache skeletons have also become a popular part of the processions which precede the Day of the Dead.

A participant performs during a parade, as part of the Day of the Dead celebrations, in Mexico City, Mexico 22 October, 2023

The parade proceeds past some of Mexico City's most famous landmarks such as the Angel of Independence.

People dressed in costumes participate in the Catrinas procession as part of the celebrations for the Day of the Dead, in Mexico City, Mexico, 22 October 2023.

While most of those in attendance are dressed like skeletons, the occasion is not a sombre one.

Participants dressed as the popular Mexican figure Catrina perform during a parade, as part of the Day of the Dead celebrations, in Mexico City, Mexico 22 October, 2023.

The festivities are a way to celebrate and remember friends and family members who have died and passed into the afterlife.

People dressed in costumes participate in the Catrinas procession as part of the celebrations for the Day of the Dead, in Mexico City, Mexico, 22 October 2023.

While La Catrina is a female figure, there were also plenty of catrines, La Catrina's male equivalent, on parade.

People dressed in costumes participate in the Catrinas procession as part of the celebrations for the Day of the Dead, in Mexico City, Mexico, 22 October 2023.
A participant dressed as the popular Mexican figure Catrina attends a parade, as part of the Day of the Dead celebrations, in Mexico City, Mexico 22 October, 2023

