Skunk makes stinky assist as cops arrest accused church burglar, Washington sheriff says

An accused burglar at a Deer Park church got a stinky surprise when a skunk sprayed him as deputies confronted him, Washington authorities reported.

A 28-year-old man crawled into the Church of the Nazarene through an open window about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, Spokane County sheriff’s deputies said in a news release.

Deputies responding to a report of an intruder seen on surveillance video inside the church with a mask and flashlight were waiting for a K-9 unit when the man crawled out a window, the release said.

As deputies ordered him to raise his hands, a skunk emerged from around a corner and “released its well-known and malodorous spray” at him before fleeing, deputies said.

Deputies arrested the man without further incident. The news release said he told them he spotted the open window while riding a bicycle, then returned later on foot to explore the church because he was “curious.”

He faces a burglary charge. Deputies said the whereabouts of the skunk are unknown.

“The skunk is a wild animal and not affiliated with law enforcement or the church,” the release clarified.

Deer Park is a city of 4,200 about 20 miles north of Spokane.

